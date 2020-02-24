Teen boy found shot dead in Rowlett neighborhood alley, police investigation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett police are investigating after finding a 17-year-old boy shot dead on Sunday in an alley in the neighborhood.

At approximately 4:53 p.m. On February 23, police responded to a call informing that a man was shot dead in the 5400 block of Luna Drive. When the officers arrived, they He found the unidentified teenager dead in the alley.

%MINIFYHTML4b40688be0971ad4288cb359eedf514b13% %MINIFYHTML4b40688be0971ad4288cb359eedf514b14%

The investigation is ongoing, but police say they are currently not looking for any suspect.