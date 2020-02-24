Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn draw and play at their birthday party

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; Celebrates her boyfriend's 29th birthday with friends, including Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, at the luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard.

Taylor Swift Y Joe alwyn They have enjoyed a discreet celebration for their 29th birthday. On Friday, February 21 at night, it was reported that the "Lover" singer and her actor boyfriend drew and played games while the two commemorated their milestone with a dinner for six at a fancy London spot.

When talking about the couple's special departure, a witness told E! News that the lovebirds went to Prince Harry Bob Bob Richard's favorite restaurant in Soho, London. They were joined by some guests that included Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn.

In addition to drawing and playing, it is said that the couple "had fun drinking champagne on the table by pressing a button that says & # 39; Press Champagne & # 39; and dispense it immediately." The alleged witness added: "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

Upon leaving the birthday party, Swift and Alwyn allegedly laughed at Sheeran with their only attempt to dodge the paparazzi. The creator of hits "White space" and "The favorite"The actor hid under the large patio umbrellas as they headed to his waiting car. His bodyguard was seen carrying books that included the Oxford English Dictionary and A Month in the Country.

Swift and Alwyn have kept their relationship private. However, they were seen looking at everyone they loved at a party after the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January. "They seemed inseparable and really in love," a source told E! News of the time. "Taylor put her arm on Joe, and she leaned down to kiss him several times."

Despite maintaining strict control over his romance with Alwyn, Swift talked a little about his relationship in "Miss americana"He shows himself hugging the British actor in the backstage during his Reputation Tour in the Netflix documentary and said:" I was also falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced and solid life. "