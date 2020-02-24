Taxes are expected to increase in Taunton after a technology assessment

A seemingly small line error has created a major problem for Taunton advisors, and it will cost taxpayers.

Officials were forced to essentially restart their billing process after a software update meant that local public school properties were added to the list of taxable properties, they say.

The problem occurred when the nonprofit Head Start building, adjacent to Taunton High School, was added to the system as a taxable property, which generated bills for all school buildings on the site, Advisor Richard Conti told him to City Hall last week. .

The assessed value of Taunton's commercial and industrial properties soared at $ 136,846,200 million, at least on paper. Then, school property was recorded as $ hooked in taxes for $ 4.2 million, so it is non-tax property, Conti said.

The oversight was only detected when the school superintendent sent the bills to the advisor's office.

"All this happened as a result of a perfect storm of errors that went into sequence that no one had experienced before," Conti said during the meeting on February 18. "This happened in a way that none of our peers, none of the people in the Revenue Department would have caught by the software."

The invoices that taxpayers received in December are incorrect, Conti said. While the assessed values ​​listed on those invoices remain accurate, the amount of taxes owed does not, he said.

Taxpayers, however, must pay to fix the situation.

Local officials must now seek a legal remedy by asking state legislators to approve a pending petition for autonomy that will authorize the Department of Revenue to allow the city to establish a revised tax rate, Conti said. That proposal, presented earlier this month, was sent to the Joint Revenue Committee for review.

"It seems to be on a fast track," said Conti.

Pending approval of the bill, officials say the average owner of a single family can expect to pay $ 4,188 per year, $ 78 more than the previous $ 4,110 bill issued on a property worth $ 276,633, the average appraised value of a single-family property, according to Conti.

Taxpayers can anticipate the increase during the fourth quarter, Conti said. Corrected invoices will be sent as soon as possible, he said.

In explaining to the council what exactly happened, Conti said the mistake went through the advisor's office, the state's Local Services Division and the Department of Revenue.

The counselors, however, were baffled by the disparity.

Councilman David Pottier highlighted how the appreciation of Taunton's commercial and industrial properties increased 3 percent in fiscal year 2019 before jumping 26.5 percent in 2020 due to the error.

"I thought that would have led someone to say," What the hell is going on with the number? "" Pottier said.

Now, taxpayers will end up paying $ 35 more on average than last year, he said.

Councilwoman Deborah Carr raised similar questions: "When the value rose $ 136 million … no body sitting there said:" Where does that come from? "

"Everyone said that," Conti replied.

Accessors finally found that other nearby communities experienced similar increases, he said. Officials were tricked by "an invisible software error," he said.

"The Department of Revenue has no mechanism to discover this type of error," he said at a time during the meeting. "The city of Taunton had no mechanism to discover this type of error."

The city vendor acknowledged the error, corrected it and sent a new software patch to correct the supervision, said consultant Lisa LaBelle.

According to Conti, the consultants have spent the last weeks developing their own internal double verification system for their work, one that goes beyond what their state counterparts taught them.

"We are becoming very good at generating reports to verify data fields to ensure we have pure data," he said. "We live for that."