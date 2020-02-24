Tanzania reporter released after pleading guilty to economic crimes | News

%MINIFYHTMLf3d9c225ebe8b51826d54d0b37ddecd211% %MINIFYHTMLf3d9c225ebe8b51826d54d0b37ddecd212%

A prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested in July 2019 has been released after pleading guilty to tax evasion and money laundering in a case that critics consider politically motivated.

"Finally, I have my freedom. It is quite unexpected that I leave so soon. I am really grateful to all who played their part," said the 39-year-old investigative journalist. Erick Kabendera, He said out of court on Monday.

On the charge sheet, prosecutors said Kabendera had He registered two companies with his wife who was not arrested or charged. The companies were used as "money laundering vehicles,quot; without the corresponding statements being submitted.

Although his lawyers originally rejected the charges, they said in October that he was seeking a plea agreement.

After negotiating, the organized crime charge was dropped and Kabendera pleaded guilty to money laundering and agreed to pay 100 million shillings ($ 43,309) in fines for it. He also pleaded guilty to not paying 173 million shillings ($ 74,924) in taxes and agreed to pay a good of 250,000 shillings ($ 108) for the crime in addition to the real taxes.

A third charge, of helping a criminal scam, was dismissed.

The journalist has written for international publications, including The Guardian and The Times of Great Britain, and was known for conducting politically sensitive investigations.

An article last year, published by the East African newspaper, reported a crack in the government of President John Magufuli with the headline "An end is not glimpsed as the ruling CCM party in Tanzania seeks & # 39; dissidents & # 39; ".

After his arrest, the United States and the United Kingdom described the matter as "irregular,quot; and in violation of Tanzania's criminal procedure law.

Magufuli, nicknamed "The Bulldozer," closed the newspapers, banned opposition rallies, turned off live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions and used the cybercrime law to imprison critics.

Rights groups saw the Kabendera case as part of a tighter control pattern in the media since Magufuli's election in 2015.

International criticism

The UK-based rights group, Amnesty International, said Kabendera's request came from "despair," possibly linked to poor health.

"While it is good news that Kabendera is out of prison … it is outrageous that he had to pay such a heavy fine to obtain his freedom after being unjustly imprisoned for exercising his right to freedom of expression."

Jehanne Henry, Human rights observerThe director of East Africa told Al Jazeera last year: "With the elections just around the corner, people don't feel they can make honest comments."

"Human rights activists cannot press for accountability for disappearances and other human rights abuses," he added. referring to the Tanzania surveys scheduled for later in 2020.

Arrested in the maximum security prison in Segerea, on the outskirts of the capital, Dar es Salaam, the journalist had appeared before the court more than 10 times, and sometimes seemed fragile.

In September, Magufuli said that people detained on charges of tax evasion, money laundering and other financial crimes should be released if they confess and return the cash.