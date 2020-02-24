Tami Roman alludes to Evelyn Lovada being the reason for the consequences of Shaunie O & # 39; Neal

%MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e11% %MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e12%

Instagram

When passing through & # 39; Fox Soul & # 39; From Keyshia Cole, Tami explains the current state of his relationship with his former co-star of the hit reality television series VH1 that Shaunie is also an executive.

Up News Info –

Tami Roman stepped out "Basketball Wives"last season due to the tension between her and her former co-star and friend Shaunie O & # 39; Neal. People seem to be curious about the current state of their relationship with Shaunie, and Tami addressed the issue in a recent interview.

Stopped by Keyshia Cole"Fox soul," Tami explained, "I thought we were close. I thought we had camaraderie, brotherhood and mutual respect." Speaking of his surprising departure at the end of season 8 of the successful reality show VH1, Tami added: "I discovered in the last three seasons that the lack of friendship was demonstrated instead of the brotherhood as it belonged to me, which was unfortunate because I worry for Shaunie. "

%MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e13% %MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e14%

"I think when I got back to the show, & # 39; Basketball Wives LA & # 39; in 2015, I thought the cast was great.Mehgan james], and we had [Brandi Maxiell], we had [Malaysian snapper], [Jackie christie] I thought it was awesome. And then 2016 came into what I like to call the seed of the devil, "he continued.

%MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e15% %MINIFYHTML6eb86aa75d67748f103d67c13f3f959e16%

Apparently alluding to that Evelyn Lozada Tami shared: "The dynamics changed. And for me, it was not a happy place to be once he returned. And this is no secret. He does not like me, I have never loved him, I tried to be a friend, and now I have accepted that no he likes me, so now I don't like you. "

<br />

"I tried it on numerous occasions. I really did it, and to discover that many jobs were being done behind the scenes and that emails and negative, negative things were being sent, said about my health and my abortions until the end. the network, I felt that at that time, that was to cross a line for me. So there was no way we could have worked together, for me, "he continued.