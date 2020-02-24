Tamar Braxton finally addresses rumors that she and her boyfriend David Adefeso separated after Wendy Williams did this

Tamar Braxton has decided to give his fans an update and some hope about his affair with Nigerian businessman David Adefeso.

The singer and reality star began dating Adefeso shortly after her divorce from her ex-husband and her son's father, Vincent Herbert, but recently, she sent fans to a frenzy after posting a cryptic message hinting at a separation .

Braxton turned to social networks, where he seems to be referring to their almost two-year relationship.

She wrote: "If they don't love you, you don't have to talk. There's no reasoning. Let it go and let God bring you to what will be all you need to accept them all. Your flaws will not be your weakness, but they will be your strength and Attraction to what he is destined to be in his life. "

See this post on Instagram Yesterday my @tamarbraxton, Beans and I organized our first family thanksgiving dinner. My dynamic 80-year-old mother, sister, brother-in-law and niece attended, as well as more than 30 close friends. We had a great time!!! I am always surprised to see how Tamar and my family met from the moment they met in Nigeria; They love her and she loves them back. During dessert, my mother got up to talk and called her daughter Tamar. I was not surprised: my family adopted the wonderful simile, Tamar's deep kindness and sense of humor almost as strongly as it did with the deeply conservative and Christian African roots of my family. But what if my family had not accepted it? As with many African-American families, many African parents and families tend to get too involved in their children's relationships and married life, often to the detriment of the young couple's relationship (heck, I've seen some of the mothers of my friends). move to the couple's house right after they get married, which often makes the daughter-in-law's life impossible). I promised that I would never make Tamar go through the misery that I have seen other couples go through with the man's family. So I informed my family from the beginning that they had no choice! Or they love Tamar as they love me and accept it as I accept it … or they run the risk of losing me completely. Needless to say, I have not worried! My mother treats Tamar like her fourth daughter (I have 3 sisters) and Beans like her thirteenth grandson, my sisters appreciate her as they are done and my brothers adore my @tamarbraxton almost as much as I do. Welcome to the Adefeso family, Tamar! I am so grateful and thank you that God brought you and Beans to my life. A word for all the young and strong brothas that are in relation to our beautiful black earthquakes: please defend your child! Once you choose her, she becomes your number 1 in life; and she comes before the rest of your family: before your mother, your sisters, and even before you! And this is how to keep a happy home! #happythanksgiving #godblessournewfamily ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A publication shared by David Adefeso (@ david.adefeso) in November 29, 2019 at 2:19 p.m. PST

After her fans went crazy and began attacking Adefeso, Braxton explained that what she wrote was a "typo,quot; and confessed that she was having a great week.

Tamar called the tycoon the love of his life and explained: “It was in the middle of the sister night. We all have typographical errors. Calm down. My week is starting GREAT, and God is too good. "

A follower said that Wendy Williams is trying to solve the mystery and added: "No, they didn't. Wendy Williams said Tamar didn't answer or call her, so that was never confirmed. Tamar just called David his love life a few hours ago. Blogs were trying to report something that was never confirmed. "

A second commenter added: “Exactly, she deleted all her photos from him, BUT he didn't delete ANY of her photos, they are still together, they may just want people to stay out of their business now, but again, they To begin, he should have kept HIS life together in private, and he would not have to go through this. When you give people a glimpse of your life, it may never be enough, they may want more than you are willing to give, or you may want to continue giving a little more than you should, so the more you give, the more Some more don't, so just don't give up and learn to keep some things private. I still think they are seeing each other and want the public to get out of their lives now, and this is their way of doing it without trying to hurt the feelings of their fans. Be real and tell them the truth; now you want your love life to be private. "

Braxton is full of surprises.



