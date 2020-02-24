Taiki Waititi appointed potential director of & # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML2a07f234fc42fbf889669a4cf1f6166711% %MINIFYHTML2a07f234fc42fbf889669a4cf1f6166712%

It is said that the helmer & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; will occupy the director's chair to track & # 39; Deadpool 2 & # 39; of 2018, which is currently in process.

Taiki Waititi can meet with Ryan Reynolds for "Deadpool 3". The "Thor: Ragnarok"According to reports, Helmer is being watched to lead the 2018 follow-up"Deadpool 2", which will make the Canadian actor repeat his role as Merc with a Mouth.

According to We Got This Covered, the New Zealand filmmaker is one of the names considered to occupy the director's chair, which remains empty, since in 2016 it was reported that Fox was looking for a separate director of "Deadpool 2" to direct the third. movie. However, it is unknown who else is on the list of possible directors of the studio for "Deadpool 3".

In May 2018, the director of "Deadpool 2", David Leitch, expressed interest in returning for another Deadpool movie, although he only signed for the second installment. "I would be grateful to work on something [starring Reynolds' Deadpool] again. It just depends on time and place, so we'll see what happens," he said at the time.

Despite the success of "Deadpool 2", which set the record for the second best opening for a movie rated R behind the original, "Deadpool 3" has not been officially announced.

After the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney in early 2019, there was a question in which direction the R-rated film franchise would take under Disney's supervision, which has focused on family content. Disney CEO Bob Iger later said that dead Pool it would be integrated with Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that the company would be willing to make future Deadpool movies with an R rating "as long as we inform the public about what's coming."

In October 2019, Reese and Wernick, who wrote the first two films, said they had a script in development, but were waiting for Marvel Studios approval to begin production of the third film. Reese confirmed: "[Deadpool] will live in the R-rated universe we have created, and hopefully we will also be allowed to play a little in the MCU litter box and incorporate it into that."

Later, in December 2019, Reynolds said in "Live with Kelly and Ryan "that" Deadpool 3 "is in process." We are working on that now with the whole team, "he said, before adding," We are on Marvel, which are all major leagues suddenly. It's a little crazy. "

As for Waititi, he recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing "Jojo Rabbit", becoming the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar. He previously worked with Reynolds when they both starred in 2011."Green Lantern", which ended up being the biggest failure of the film in their careers.