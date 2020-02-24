Syrai, the 17-year-old daughter of R,amp;B singer Brandy, Syrai is now modeling! (Photos)

Brandy Norwood has been very protective of her 17-year-old daughter Syrai. For the most part, Brandy has kept the young woman out of the public eye.

But now that Syrai is 17, and embarks on a new modeling career, Brandy publishes photos of her beautiful daughter.

Syrai started a new clothing company, which serves women of all shapes and sizes. The company is called Privileged Apparel, and Syrai is not only the founder of the company, but also one of the company's best models.

Here she is:

Syrai's father is music producer Robert "Big Bert,quot; Smith. He and Brandy filmed a four-part MTV reality series called Brandy: Special Delivery, during which, Brandy and Robert separated.

Later, Robert revealed that the couple had never legally married, but that they had pretended to marry to preserve Norwood's public image. Later, Brandy declared that he considered his relationship with Smith as a "spiritual union and a true mutual commitment."