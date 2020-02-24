Syrai, the 17-year-old daughter of R,amp;B singer Brandy, Syrai is now modeling! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15
Brandy Norwood has been very protective of her 17-year-old daughter Syrai. For the most part, Brandy has kept the young woman out of the public eye.

But now that Syrai is 17, and embarks on a new modeling career, Brandy publishes photos of her beautiful daughter.

Syrai started a new clothing company, which serves women of all shapes and sizes. The company is called Privileged Apparel, and Syrai is not only the founder of the company, but also one of the company's best models.

