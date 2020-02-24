Suspect arrested for allegedly attacking Santa Rosa woman with baseball bat – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly chasing a woman from Santa Rosa in a street and then hitting her on the head with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said Jacoby Jamar House was arrested in a homeless shelter after Sunday night's attack that took place around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of 7th St.

According to investigators, the victim told them that his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, identified as House, had hit her on the head with a baseball bat. The victim told the officers that the suspect was jealous of his previous relationship with his girlfriend, and that he had been threatening her all day through text messages.

When House allegedly located the victim in the Railroad Square area, he reportedly got out of the vehicle he was traveling in and started chasing her on foot. House allegedly hit the victim in the head and then returned to the vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to treat her injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The name of the victim will not be released at this time due to the violent nature of this crime.

Investigators said the victim told officers that the suspect resided in a local homeless shelter. House was contacted outside the shelter and placed under arrest after a long investigation. The baseball bat supposedly used in this attack was also finally recovered.

House has been admitted to the Sonoma County Jail for assault on charges of deadly weapons and probation violation.