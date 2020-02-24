Survey finds Olympic and elite athletes struggling financially

The comments could easily come from any middle-class city where workers have trouble reaching the end of the month: "No pension plan, no possibility of structural income for a longer period of time." … "I will not have savings until my home mortgage is paid." … "My parents still have to help me pay for my food."

In this case, however, the stories of financial struggle come from some of the best athletes in the world.

In a survey of nearly 500 elite athletes spread across 48 countries, many of them preparing for the Olympic Games later this year, an athlete rights group found that 58% said they were not considered financially stable.

Even major majorities said they did not receive "the appropriate amount of financial compensation,quot; from the International Olympic Committee or from the national federations that sent them to games and other important events.

And 57% answered "Yes,quot; when asked if the IOC should pay athletes to attend their events.

During the past year, the Global Athlete defense group received responses from 491 athletes spread across six continents, of which some 200 identified themselves as Olympic or Paralympic, and the rest compete at the elite level in their country or internationally. The responses painted one of the most complete images of the long-documented reality of competing at the highest levels of Olympic sports: almost no one gets rich, while the majority is poor and is largely indebted to the bureaucracies that finance this Different cross section of what are, in general, niche sports.

As part of the survey, athletes who said they were not considered financially safe had the opportunity to explain. There were 89 responses, most of which rang similar topics:

– "You cannot train without funds, but trying to work around the training is not easy and you are continually told that if you miss sessions you do not select it."

– "Without stable work, living from informal work and supported by my mother. My sport does not provide me with money."

– "Paycheck depends on how I preform in an important championship once every 2-4 years. If I don't show up well in a moment, I can't stay financially."

Last year, caused in part by a ruling by a German court, the IOC allowed national Olympic committees to relax the guidelines on what is known as Rule 40, a rule that restricts athletes from capitalizing on their potential to marketing while the Olympic Games are ongoing. A handful of countries made changes. But were they enough? Four out of every five athletes in the survey agreed that they should have the right to "build and sell their own image at the Olympic Games," which is often the only time many of them will have such a massive platform.

The IOC and its affiliates have long argued that they need an orderly advertising space, especially during the games, to preserve the value of Olympic sponsorships, which, in turn, allows them to provide the great stage in which athletes compete . That reality was not lost in many of the 111 athletes who responded when they were asked for comments on how to gain control of their brand during the Olympic Games.

An example: "Loosening of rule 40 … but not 100% free exposure, since the money that the IOC gets from its sponsors helps smaller sports for the next 4 years."

But the reasons for financial instability are deeper than Rule 40. They refer to issues related to training stipend, living expenses, insurance and post-career opportunities. In the Olympic years dozens of stories circulate about athletes who make sales of cakes and start GoFundMe pages to make ends meet. Many national federations have tried to improve conditions for their athletes in all these areas, but according to respondents, they have largely fallen short.

The Olympic Games and their affiliated sports have a particularly unique influence on athletes, compared to many sports and professional leagues. They organize the largest and most prestigious event in the world, while thousands of athletes spread across dozens of countries have struggled to unite to speak with one voice. He often leaves athletes, without whom there would be no Olympic Games, in the position of taking what they are given, without much chance of negotiating.

The athletes were also asked a series of questions about whether they are well represented in the multitude of boards and committees that make decisions about Olympic sports around the world.

Eighty-seven percent said "Yes,quot; when asked if they believed that athletes should have at least half of the votes within sports organizations when they are developing the rules that affect them. It is not a rare formula in sports leagues such as the NFL and Major League Baseball, where player unions have great dominance. But in the Olympic space, it is a crazy idea. For example, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. UU., Under scrutiny on this same subject, recently rewrote the statutes to increase the representation of athletes up to 33% in most of its governing bodies.

The athletes also answered a series of questions about their general well-being in the international sports system. The majority said their rights were respected by organizations that ranged from the IOC to their national Olympic federations.

But when it came to specific details, for example, if they received adequate attention in areas of mental health, post-career transitions and continuous medical care (both during and after their careers), a plurality of athletes answered "No,quot; in each case.

Not all responses were negative. Of the 42% of athletes who said they considered themselves financially stable, 66 completed the comments section to explain why. Despite the most positive outlook on these responses, most were dotted with reminders of the reality of being an elite athlete in sports that only reach the big stage once every four years.

A sample:

– “Understand well how to budget and start investing money once I have become an athlete. The athlete's salary is not high, so I started saving. "

– "My own perseverance to have a great career after sport,quot;.

– "It's my sport, not my job."