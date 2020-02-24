Stryker K-9 sniffs narcotics, Lewisville Police Department seizes $ 1.2M in methamphetamine – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lewisville Police Department confiscated 595 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $ 1.2 million in one of the largest drug arrests in the department's history.

It is also the biggest drug raid in the K-9 Stryker race.

At 3 pm. On February 23, 2020, the K-9 police officer of the Lewisville Police Department, Pat Robey, received a call to help another agency with an anonymous notice about a suspicious tractor trailer located near a main road.

He deployed his K-9 partner, Stryker, to sniff the tractor trailer and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

They found methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.