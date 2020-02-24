Stolen truck with 5 month old French bulldog found by police – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A stolen work truck with a 5-month-old puppy inside met with its owner, Glendale police said Monday.

According to Glendale police sergeant. Dan Suttles, a GMC Sierra C1500 blue van with the puppy named Cain was stolen around 3 a.m. Thursday near Broadway and Orange Street in Glendale, said Glendale police sergeant. Dan suttles

"The owner had left the truck running to keep the dog warm while he finished working on the roof of a building adjacent to the place where the truck was parked," Suttles said previously.

"Pressure washes commercial buildings and had a pressure washer on the bed of his truck, along with several hoses and pressure pipes."

On Friday, LAPD officials located the vehicle on Friday with Cain inside. The puppy and the truck met with the owner, the Glendale Police Department said.

It is not clear if any of the equipment was taken from the truck.

