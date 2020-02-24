Steven Spielberg & # 39; worried & # 39; for her daughter Mikaela's porn career

%MINIFYHTMLe92a941c979be6d1cbb4ddb525bb5ec411% %MINIFYHTMLe92a941c979be6d1cbb4ddb525bb5ec412%

Although the 23-year-old porn star says her parents & # 39; are not upset & # 39; By its decision, a source claims that the & # 39; Lincoln & # 39; and his wife Kate Capshaw can't help feeling & # 39; ashamed & # 39; by her daughter's public statement about her. I work as a sex worker.

Steven Spielberg in the background may be lamenting his daughter's decision to become a porn star. The adopted daughter of the filmmaker, Mikaela Spielberg, recently announced that she would pursue a career in the adult film industry and, although the director of "Jurassic Park" has not spoken publicly about her daughter's career, sources have shared the alleged reactions of him and his wife Kate Capshaw to his daughter ad

Confirming Mikaela's statement, a source states: "As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing more than their support, as they are with all their children." Another source adds: "Outwardly, Steven and Kate, who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their children beyond measure, have always supported Mikaela and try to understand her."

However, the second source, which is described as a friend of the family, says that "obviously, however, they are embarrassed by their sudden public admission of entry into the world of sex workers."

Noting that his concern has nothing to do with the fear that Mikaela's career ruins his "immaculate reputation," the source continues, "They are worried about how [Mikaela's revelation] looks for her other children, who try to be supportive , but they are also ashamed. It is certainly not how they were raised. " While Steven and Kate let their children, including Mikaela, choose their own paths and "just want the best for her," they can't help becoming "worried that this road doesn't end up being the best."

As to why Mikaela has chosen this career, the source shares: "[Steven and Kate] are friends of many artistic people, and those people are complicated and some have complicated children. Everyone understands. Some children, regardless of the advantages , or even because of them, they are simply lost. " The source adds: "Maybe Mikaela felt unworthy of her family, of her name, that she could never live up to it. It's hard to be the product of parents who are so successful."

The family friend goes on to say that "everyone recognizes that this had nothing to do with the way Steven and Kate raised Mikaela," since the filmmaker is known as a person who is "kind". The source also boasts of "Lincoln"Helmer's reputation among his teammates" never lost his patience on a film set. That's why he is so loved. "

Mikaela shocked the world with her Instagram announcement last week that she had started producing her own porn videos. The girl, who chose Sugar Star as her stage name, informed her followers: "I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Sure, sensible, consensual is the goal, my body, my life, my income, my choice "I don't owe a single person my autonomy or virtue just for a name."

In explaining his decision, he told The Sun that "he just got tired of working day by day in a way that did not satisfy his soul." He added: "I want to do this kind of work, I can & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven and Kate as a baby, revealed that she gave the news to her parents through Facetime. According to her, they are "intrigued" but "not annoying." His 47-year-old fiance, Chuck Pankow, also supported his decision.