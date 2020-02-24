Stars who have spoken against Harvey Weinstein

A verdict has been reached in the trial against Harvey weinstein.

It has been announced that the former producer has been convicted on two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree. He is expected to be sentenced on March 11.

Weinstein had faced charges in New York City for alleged violation Jessica Mann and for an alleged sexual assault on the former actress Mimi haleyi. Weinstein has continued to deny any accusation of non-consensual sex.

This verdict has been announced just over two years after Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in a New York timeThe exhibition. On October 5, 2017, the New York Times First his investigation was made public, where several women appeared and alleged accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against the Hollywood producer.

According to the publication, Harvey reached at least eight settlements with several women in a span of almost 30 years. Ultimately, Harvey released his own statement after the story was learned.

"I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "Since then, I have learned that it is not an excuse, in the office, or outside it. For anyone. I realized a while ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."

Harvey continued: "I appreciate how I have behaved with my colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Although I am trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment ".

Ronan Farrow then he published an article in The New Yorker Tuesday in which three women accused Weinstein of rape. His representative said in response: "Mr. Weinstein unequivocally denies any accusation of non-consensual sex. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never acts of retaliation against any woman for rejecting her advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can,quot; Do not speak with anonymous accusations, but with respect to any woman who has made accusations in the file, Mr. Weinstein believes that all these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun to advise, has listened to the community and is looking for a better way. "Mr. Weinstein hopes that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."