Stars who have spoken against Harvey Weinstein

A verdict has been reached in the trial against Harvey weinstein.
It has been announced that the former producer has been convicted on two charges, rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found innocent on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one charge of rape in the first degree. He is expected to be sentenced on March 11.
Weinstein had faced charges in New York City for alleged violation Jessica Mann and for an alleged sexual assault on the former actress Mimi haleyi. Weinstein has continued to deny any accusation of non-consensual sex.
This verdict has been announced just over two years after Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in a New York timeThe exhibition. On October 5, 2017, the New York Times First his investigation was made public, where several women appeared and alleged accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior against the Hollywood producer.
According to the publication, Harvey reached at least eight settlements with several women in a span of almost 30 years. Ultimately, Harvey released his own statement after the story was learned.
"I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "Since then, I have learned that it is not an excuse, in the office, or outside it. For anyone. I realized a while ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Harvey continued: "I appreciate how I have behaved with my colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Although I am trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment ".
Ronan Farrow then he published an article in The New Yorker Tuesday in which three women accused Weinstein of rape. His representative said in response: "Mr. Weinstein unequivocally denies any accusation of non-consensual sex. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never acts of retaliation against any woman for rejecting her advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can,quot; Do not speak with anonymous accusations, but with respect to any woman who has made accusations in the file, Mr. Weinstein believes that all these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun to advise, has listened to the community and is looking for a better way. "Mr. Weinstein hopes that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
Your lawyer has called the accusations in the initial New York Times article "false and defamatory,quot; and stated that a lawsuit is being prepared against the publication.
Take a look at what some actors and actresses, who have worked and haven't worked with Harvey in the past, have had to say about the accusations surrounding the producer.
Angelina Jolie"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth and, as a result, I decided not to work with him again and warn others when they did," he said. The New York Times via email. "This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."
Gwyneth Paltrow The actress said The New York Times that when she was 22, Weinstein hired her for the lead role in Emma and that before production began, he invited her to his hotel suite, put his hands on it and suggested that they give themselves a massage. She said: "I was a child … I signed up. I was petrified." She said she rejected his advances and told her boyfriend. Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein and told him not to touch her anymore.
Delevigne face The model and actress said she attended a meeting with Weinstein and a director in a hotel lobby and that she and Weinstein were left alone, after which she invited her to her room. She said she initially refused, but it was there after her assistant told her that her car was not ready.
"When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in her room and immediately thought I was safe," she said in a statement posted on Instagram. "He asked us to kiss and she started some kind of progress in her direction. I got up quickly and asked her if she knew she could sing. And I started singing … I thought it would improve the situation … more professional … like an audition … I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to go. He accompanied me to the door and stood in front of her and tried to kiss me on the lips. She stopped him and managed to leave the room. "
"I still got the role for the movie and I always thought he had given it to me for what happened," he continued. "Since then I felt very bad for having made the film. I felt that I didn't deserve the role. I hesitated a lot to talk … I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did." something wrong. I was also terrified that this kind of thing had happened to so many women I know, but nobody had said anything out of fear. I want women and girls to know that being harassed, abused or raped is NEVER your fault and not talking about it will always cause more harm than telling the truth. "
Rose McGowan: Shortly after Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company, Rose called his board of directors to resign. "I am asking the board to resign with immediate effect," said the actress. The Hollywood reporter. "And for other men to arrest other men when they are being unpleasant. Men in Hollywood need to change as soon as possible. The power of Hollywood is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood's male behavior doesn't has done. It's not a good look. " In the coldest way that the world of Hollywood in which I live and work, I am really ashamed to be associated with him. "
Ashley Judd: In the original New York Times In the story, Ashley was an alleged victim who shared her experience with Harvey. According to the actress, Harvey asked if she could give him a massage or if she could see him shower. "Women have been talking about Harvey among us for a long time, and it is simply beyond time to have a public conversation," Ashley shared in the interview.
Mark Ruffalo: "I think we have to get out of our comfort zones if we want something to really change," he told E! News & # 39; Zuri room at the premiere of Thor Ragnarock. "The United States has become so tribal that people only protect people who do really terrible things because they are part of your scene or your industry. Listen, it's so wrong (when) the president does it as Harvey Weinstein or Any other person out there and men have to speak for women and women have to speak for men … we have to get out of our comfort zones, otherwise it will remain the same.
"To make it clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible," said the actor. alleged On twitter. "I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses." Jessica Chastain then I would share the same tweet with an additional message that set"You are a wonderful human being."
Meryl streep: Back in the 2012 Golden Globes, the actress jokingly referred to Harvey as "God." On Monday, however, the Oscar winner publicly distanced herself from the producer. "The shameful news about Harvey Weinstein has horrified those of us whose work he defended and those whose good and dignified causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," Meryl said in a statement to E! News. "One thing can be clarified. Not everyone knew."
Grace Gummer (Daughter of Streep): "The club of silence surrounding sexual harassment is disgusting,quot;, tweeted. "It must be broken. Be loud. Be brave. We are all listening."
Terry Crews "All this with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me," he said. tweeted. "My wife and I were at a Hollywood show last year, a senior Hollywood executive approached me and touched my hands … He called me the next day with an apology, but he never explained why he did what he did, I decided not to go further because I did not want 2b condemned to ostracism – par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence I let him go And I understand why many women to whom this happens let him go. ? (few) What are the repercussions? (many) Do you want 2 jobs again? (Yes) Did you prepare 2b for ostracism? "
Kate Winslet: "The fact that these women are beginning to talk about the misconduct of one of our most important and respected film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable young people and talented. " Women are NOT the way women should consider to be acceptable or common in ANY workplace, "said the actress, who appeared in The Weinstein Company. The reader– said in a statement to Variety. "I have no doubt that for these women this time has been and continues to be extremely traumatic. I completely embrace and greet their deep courage, and unequivocally support this much-needed level of exposure of someone who has behaved in a disgusting and disgusting manner. Their behavior is no doubt shameful, scary and very, very wrong. I hoped that these kinds of stories were just rumors, maybe we have all been naive. And that makes me very angry. There must be "no tolerance." of this degrading and vile treatment of women at ANY workplace anywhere in the world. "
Judi Dench: While the actress gives Harvey credit for helping her in her career in Hollywood, she couldn't help showing her support to the women who present their experiences. "While there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and defended my film career for the past twenty years, I was not aware of these offenses that, of course, are horrible," Judi said in a statement, according to Sun. "I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and unconditional support to those who have spoken."
Lena Dunham: In a recent Twitter thread, the Girls Star expressed support for the women who present themselves. "Anyone who says that these women are weak by reaching an agreement or waiting to introduce themselves, does not understand what intimidation means," he shared. "Men like Weinstein Threatens what you appreciate: your security, financial freedom and your professional career. Now is the time to listen and learn, not make ethical judgments about women who were bullied, coerced and harmed. "
Glenn Close"I am sitting here, deeply upset, recognizing that yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of inappropriate behavior with women. Harvey has always been decent with me, but now that the rumors are corroborate, I feel angry and darkly sad, "the actress shared in a statement to New York Times. "I am angry, not only with him and with the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also with the phenomenon of the & # 39; delivery sofa & # 39 ;, so to speak, remains a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the terrible expectation of a woman when a powerful, selfish and right thug expects sexual favors in exchange for a job.Our industry is where very few actors are indispensable and women have much less roles that men, so there is more at stake for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator. I applaud the monumental courage of the women who have spoken. I hope that their stories and the reports that gave them their voices represent a turning point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow. "
Brie Larson: Shortly after New York Times Article posted, the actress spoke on Twitter with her thoughts. "As always, I am with the brave survivors of assault and sexual harassment," he said. wrote. "It's not your fault. I believe you."
America Ferrera: When sharing the original New York Times Twitter story, the United States added theirs message to his followers "This abuse of power must be reported, however powerful the abuser may be," he wrote. "And we must support ourselves publicly with those brave enough to introduce ourselves."
Christian Slater: "Women who come forward to speak against abusers do so at a high cost and risk to themselves, and it is hard to believe that they encounter shameful statements, disbelief and guilt," the actor said in a prolonged statement On twitter. "The brave actions of the women who were registered and the journalists who shared their truth have powerfully challenged that paradigm. No woman should fear for her safety in the workplace. No man should feel immune to the consequences of her actions."
Amber Tamblyn: When sharing a Article asking Harvey to free the women of the NDA so they can tell their stories, Amber added: "Mr. Weinstein, I would have the greatest respect if you did this. The beginning of all healing is the truth. Let them talk." As for those who criticized the women who expected to introduce themselves, the actress had a message. "Please stop blaming actresses and women for these silences and embarrass them for not showing up immediately. Stop." explained.
Julianne Moore: "Presenting sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to gain personally by doing so," Julianne wrote to his Twitter followers on Monday morning before giving credit to the women who shared their stories in the New York Times. "But through his courage we move forward as a culture, and I thank you. Let's support @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.
George Clooney: "It is indefensible. That is the only word you can start with, "the Oscar winner said in a statement to The Daily Beast." Harvey admitted it, and it is indefensible. I've known Harvey for twenty years. He gave me my first big leap as an actor in films from From Dusk to Dawn, he gave me my first big leap as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We have had dinner, we have been together in the place, we have had discussions. But I can tell you that I have never seen any of this behavior.never".
Judd Apatow: When sharing a New York Times Follow-up article about Harvey, Judd shared his thoughts on the legal scandal. "What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it," the director said. set. "Why should anyone silence their disgust and support their victims?"
Jessica Chastain: "They warned me from the beginning. Stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again," Jessica shared with his Twitter followers after sharing numerous articles on the Harvey case. And when a follower asked why I worked with him on Eleanor Rigbyshe answered: "Because the director wanted it, even after I spoke against it."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: While sharing Ruffalo's Tweet about Harvey, the Modern Family star added his own comments to the conversation. "My heart is broken by all who were hurt by this man," Jesse wrote. "As an actor, human and feminist, I am in support. I have always done it. I always will."
Olivia Wilde: "1. Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to these women was an abuse. I am disturbed and disgusted. It is frightening. 2. Although I never witnessed it, I sympathize with its victims and hope that their bravery sends a strong message. to all who abuse power, "Olivia shared in a Twitter thread. "3. The victim's fault must stop. Like the shame of women who did not show up before. They talked and we are here to listen."
Connie britton: "I am really proud and impressed with the women who have come out and talked about it," Connie told E! News exclusively in the SMILF Monday premiere. "But I have to say that I'm also … I'm glad Harvey is taking some time to really see him from a therapeutic point of view and … I'm glad he's making that decision. I hope it's very … like a quite prominent figure in the culture that will be an example for people and maybe begin to change the culture. "
Stephen Colbert: The Late Show The presenter talked about Harvey on Monday's show. "Speaking of something you never noticed was there all along … famous Hollywood and human producer Shrek Harvey Weinstein is a bad person. "He went on to say that this is,quot; monstrous behavior that in a fair world would not be allowed to continue for decades. "He added:" It is indefensible. "
Jennifer Lawrence: The actress told E! News in a statement on Tuesday, "I felt deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein's behavior. I worked with Harvey five years ago and did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know any of these accusations. This type Abuse is inexcusable and absolutely disturbing, my heart is with all the women affected by these rude actions, and I want to thank you for your courage.
Mindy kaling: Mindy wrote in Twitter On Monday, "There is no incentive for Hollywood women to report lies from a powerful producer who sexually harasses them. I believe them." Then he wrote: "Why is it useful for men to talk? Because that is what this personality fears most: the disintegration of tacit male support for this behavior."
Paul Feig: Pablo tweeted Monday, "There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It is up to all of us, men and women, to speak against sexual harassment and abuse."
Jimmy Kimmel: The Jimmy Kimmel Live host answered to Donald Trump Jr.The question of the weekend made him reflect on Harvey Weinstein. "You mean that great story of failure, liberal and unilateral @nytimes? I think it's disgusting." He also talked about Weinstein on Monday's show sharing a joke about the film's producer as he had promised. "What is the difference between Harvey Weinstein and the Pillsbury Doughboy? When the Pillsbury Doughboy offers you a scroll, he doesn't ask you to see him take a shower."
Seth Meyers: Seth had three women Late night with seth meyers The writers respond to Weinstein's apology. "It was revealed that the famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sexually harassing women and paying them to shut up," Meyers said on Monday's show. "And as amazing as the accusations are, equally impressive was the apology issued by Weinstein after the article was published. Here to comment there are three of our writers Amber, Allie and Jenny, all." Watch the video above to see your answer.
Lin-Manuel Miranda: The actor wrote in Twitter Tuesday: "I am as horrified and disgusted by Weinstein's news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever astonished by the bravery of those who spoke."
Ben Affleck: Ben wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday: "I am sad and angry because a man I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women for decades. Additional accusations of assault I read this morning They made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to improve the protection of our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who present, condemn this kind of behavior when we see it and help ensure that there are more women in positions of power. "
A person on Twitter remembered the time he groped Hilarie Burton in TRL.
"I didn't forget it," she tweeted. "Seriously, thanks for that. I was a child."
Affleck then apologized to the actress.
"I acted inappropriately towards Mrs. Burton and I sincerely apologize," he said. tweeted.
Matt Damon: "Look, even before I was famous, I couldn't stand this kind of behavior," he said. Deadline. "But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the big fear for all of us … We know this happens in the world. I made five or six movies with "Harvey. I never saw this. I think a lot of actors have come out and said, they all say we all knew it. That is not true. This type of predation occurs behind closed doors and out of public view. If there is always an event at the that I was and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn't see him, I'm so sorry, because I would have stopped him. "
"And now I will look back, father, as never before, to look for this kind of behavior," he said. "Because we know what happens. I feel horrible for these women and it is wonderful that they have this incredible courage and are standing now. We can all feel this change that is happening, that is necessary and is delayed. Men are a big part of that. ". change, and we have to be vigilant and we have to help protect and say this because we have our sisters, our daughters and our mothers. This kind of thing can't happen. This morning, I feel absolutely bad of me. stomach."
Damon also denied a report stating that he had tried to "kill,quot; a story about Weinstein's behavior when the media personality Sharon waxman He investigated it 13 years ago.
"For the record, I would never, ever, try to kill a story like that," he said. "I just wouldn't do that. It's not something I would do for anyone."
Emma Watson: The actress wrote in Twitter Tuesday: "I am with all the women who have been sexually harassed and I am amazed by their courage. This mistreatment of women has to stop." She continued: "In this case, women were affected, but I am also with all men, in fact, anyone who has suffered sexual harassment."
Rosie O & # 39; Donnell: Rosie talked to E! News on the red carpet in the SMILF Monday premiere. "Well, you know I am 55 years old, he is 65 years old, he became very famous at the same time that my program was underway. So I met him and knew about him and these stories were no surprise to me." See more comments from Rosie in the video above.
Nicole Kidman: The actress said in a statement to E! News Tuesday, "As I said before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power, whether domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior."
Hillary Clinton: A statement from Hillary published in Twitter On Tuesday, he said: "I was surprised and horrified by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by the women who present themselves cannot be tolerated. Their courage and support from others is essential to help stop this kind of behavior."
Chloë Grace Moretz: Chloe wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: "Women who have spoken against one of the most powerful men in our industry are heroes for all women in the future. I am with them and I am sick for the crimes he committed, I press for a Workplace safety for all women. "
Gretchen Mol: "I am angry and disgusted by Harvey Weinstein's abuse of power and his shameless attacks on women. This type of abuse against women is very familiar, and for many of us, it is difficult to gather surprise," the actress wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood reporter. "I deeply feel the women who had to deal with their incredibly authoritative, intimidating, disgusting and inexcusable behavior. I thank them and applaud their courage in speaking."
Benedict Cumberbatch: "I am completely disgusted by the continuing revelations of the horrible and unforgivable actions of Harvey Weinstein," the actor said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood reporter. "We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse, such as brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say that we listen to you and believe you. That way, others may feel emboldened by our support to introduce themselves and speak. "But we should not wait until there are more stories like this. We, as an industry and as a society in general, have to play our part. There must be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any aspect of life. To the courage of these women to introduce themselves. "
Viola Davis: "The predator wants your silence. Feed his power, his rights And they want to feed your shame. Our bodies are not the,quot; spoils of war "… a trophy that will be collected to feed your ego,quot; How to escape the murder star said in a statement to Variety. "It's OUR! It doesn't belong to you! And when you take it without permission, DESTROY … like a virus! For predators … Weinstein, the stranger, the relative, the boyfriend … I tell you: & # 39; You can choose your sin but you can't choose the consequences & # 39;. To the victims … I see you. I believe you … and I'm listening. "
Barack and Michelle Obama: "Michelle and I have been disgusted by recent reports on Harvey Weinstein. Any man who degrades and degrades women in that way should be convicted and responsible, regardless of whether it is wealth or status," the former president said in a statement. . "We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, which includes the empowerment of girls and the teaching of the decency and respect of our children, so that we can make that behavior is less frequent in the future. "
Charlize Theron: "Women who have talked about their abuse are brave and heroic and, although I did not have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, unfortunately I cannot say that I am surprised," he wrote on Instagram. "This culture has always existed, not only in Hollywood but throughout the world. And many men in positions of power have got away with it for too long. We cannot blame the victims here. Many of these women are young, and just starting in their respective fields, and they have absolutely no way of confronting a man with so much influence, much bigger than theirs. If they speak, they will close, and that could be the end of their career. All positive progress in changing that culture, and these young women need to know that they have a support system in case something like this happens to them. And I want them to know that I support them. "
Leonardo Dicaprio: "There is no excuse for sexual harassment or sexual assault, no matter who you are and no matter what profession," said the actor shared On twitter. "I applaud the strength and courage of the woman who came forward and made her voices heard."
Minnie driver: "In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in recent days, I feel it is necessary to add my support to women who have been victims and have been brave enough to talk about it." Goodwill hunting star said in a statement to Variety. "While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it is important to add my voice to that of women around the world who have suffered abuse at the hands of powerful men."
Alyssa Milano "While I am sick and angry at Weinstein's disturbing accusations of sexual predation and abuse of power, I am happy, even ecstatic, that he has opened a dialogue about the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women," he wrote . at patriotnotpartisan.com. "For women who have suffered any form of abuse of power, I am by your side. To women who have presented themselves against a system designed to keep you silent, I amaze you and I appreciate you and your strength." It is not easy to reveal such experiences, especially in the eyes of the public. His strength will inspire others. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting this battle, so I hope my daughter doesn't have to. "
Sophia Bush "F – k yes to all women who speak. In all vertical businesses. In all systems that oppress them. Change is coming. F – k. Yes," he said. tweeted.
Heather graham: "My hope is that this moment begins a dialogue about the redefinition of sexual harassment in the workplace and allows women to talk when they feel uncomfortable in a situation. I hope that the dialogue covers the gray areas where we ask: & # 39; We did what I think Did it happen just happen? And we are no longer ashamed to feel that we should have thicker skin, or that our story "is not good enough to tell." I am glad that the victims are heard , that powerful voices in the industry are talking to say that this type of behavior is no longer acceptable, and that a predator finally faces the consequences, means that the world is starting to change for the better, "the actress wrote in a Variety piece. "Although I still feel guilty for not speaking so many years ago, I am glad for this moment of settling of accounts. To the countless women who have experienced the gray areas: I believe you."
British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA): The group suspended Weinstein's membership amid the accusations, saying in a statement: "While BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein's support for his charitable work, he considers that the alleged behavior denounced is completely unacceptable and incompatible with the BAFTA values This has led to Mr. Weinstein’s suspension and will be followed by a formal process as set forth in the BAFTA constitution We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry BAFTA will continue to work with film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and satisfying careers in safe and professional work environments. "
The Sundance Institute and the Film Festival: "El Instituto Sundance y el Festival de Cine denuncian, en los términos más enérgicos posibles, el comportamiento de Harvey Weinstein como lo describe el creciente número de mujeres que se han presentado valientemente,quot;, dijo el grupo en un comunicado sobre Twitter. "Las acusaciones son abominables y profundamente perturbadoras. Reconocemos que con demasiada frecuencia un patrón de abuso como este prospera en las sombras y nos solidarizamos con las mujeres valientes cuya honestidad ha ayudado a iluminarlo,quot;.
Me llamaron para reunirme con Harvey Weinstein en el Hotel Savoy cuando tenía 17 años. Supuse que sería en una sala de conferencias que era muy común. Cuando llegué, la recepción me dijo que fuera a su habitación. Abrió la puerta en su bata de baño. Era increíblemente ingenuo y joven y no se me ocurrió que este hombre mayor y poco atractivo esperaría que tuviera algún interés sexual en él. Después de rechazar el alcohol y anunciar que tenía escuela en la mañana que me fui, inquieto pero ileso. Unos años más tarde, me preguntó si había intentado algo conmigo en esa primera reunión. Me di cuenta de que no podía recordar si me había asaltado o no. Tenía lo que pensé que eran límites. Le dije que no a él profesionalmente muchas veces. los años, algunos de los cuales terminaron con él gritándome llamándome cobarde y amenazándome, algunos de los cuales le hicieron reír a las personas oh "Kate vive para decirme que no,quot;. Habla del status quo en este negocio de que era consciente de que defenderme y decir no a las cosas, mientras que me permitía sentirme intransigente, sin duda perjudicaba mi carrera y nunca fue algo que me sintiera respaldado por nadie más que mi familia. Quisiera aplaudir a las mujeres que se han presentado, y comprometerme a partir de esto a crear un nuevo paradigma donde los productores, gerentes, ejecutivos y asistentes y todos los que en el pasado se encogieron de hombros y dijeron "bueno, eso es solo Harvey / Mr X / insert name here "se darán cuenta de que en números podemos afectar un cambio real. Por cada momento como este ha habido miles de personas en las que una persona vulnerable ha confiado un comportamiento escandaloso no profesional y descubrió que no tiene ningún recurso, debido a una atmósfera de Temo que parece que casi todos han estado viviendo. Tuve un amigo que, según mi experiencia, advirtió a una joven actriz que dijo que iba a cenar con Harvey para tener cuidado. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let,amp;#39;s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let,amp;#39;s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
Kate Beckinsale: The actress wrote to her Instagram followers Thursday, "I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn,amp;#39;t remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries – I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that,amp;#39;s just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let,amp;#39;s stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let,amp;#39;s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do."
Jane Fonda: Jane dicho CNN,amp;#39;s Christiane Amanpour "I found out about Harvey about a year ago and I,amp;#39;m ashamed I didn,amp;#39;t say anything right then. I was not that bold because I guess it hadn,amp;#39;t happened to me and so I didn,amp;#39;t feel it was my place."
Blake Livey: Blake said during an interview with THR, "That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories…I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn,amp;#39;t have just continued. I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it,amp;#39;s devastating to hear." She continued, "The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously. As important as it is to remain furious about this, it,amp;#39;s important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn,amp;#39;t a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry."
She went on to add, "It,amp;#39;s important that women are furious right now. It,amp;#39;s important that there is an uprising. It,amp;#39;s important that we don,amp;#39;t stand for this and that we don,amp;#39;t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it,amp;#39;s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'This is unacceptable.'"
Ryan Gosling: Ryan tweeted Thursday, "I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I,amp;#39;m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."
Claire Forlani: Claire posted on Twitter Thursday, "Was approached by Ronan Farrow for the article he wrote on Harvey Weinstein. He didn,amp;#39;t mention that it was about Harvey but when I received the email I instinctively knew it was going to be. I told some close men around me and they all advised me not to speak. I had already told Ronan I would speak with him but from the advice around me, interestingly the male advice around me, I didn,amp;#39;t make the call. Today I sit here feeling some shame, like I,amp;#39;m not a woman supporting other women. I just read Mira Sorvino,amp;#39;s article in Time and she writes of how scared she was to speak out and participate. I take little solace in that."
She continued, "You see, nothing happened to me with Harvey — by that I mean, I escaped 5 times. I had two Peninsula Hotel meetings in the evening with Harvey and all I remember was I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit. Yes, massage was suggested. The three dinners with Harvey I don,amp;#39;t really remember the time period, I was 25. I remember him telling me all the actresses who had slept with him and what he had done for them. I wasn,amp;#39;t drinking the cool aid (sic), I knew Harvey was a master manipulator. He also announced to me at the last dinner I had with him at Dominic,amp;#39;s that his pilot knew to be on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him, to which I did what I always did, make light of the situation, a joke here or there and moved on. You see, I always thought I was a pro at handling these guys, I,amp;#39;d had a fair amount of experience. Sometimes I got angry, really angry. I wondered why I had Prey stamped on my forehead but this I kept to myself."
Florence Darel: Florence told People that Harvey allegedly "propositioned her in a hotel room,quot; while his first wife Eve Chilton was in the next room. "I was in shock. I was in shock. I was astonished. When you have someone so physically disgusting in front of you, continuing and continuing as though this was all perfectly normal… What happened to me may not be illegal but it was inappropriate. Very inappropriate," she told the publication.
Julia Roberts: The actress told People Thursday, "A corrupt, powerful man wields his influence to abuse and manipulate women. We,amp;#39;ve heard this infuriating, heartbreaking story countless times before. And now here we go again. I stand firm in the hope that we will finally come together as a society to stand up against this kind of predatory behavior, to help victims find their voices and their healing, and to stop it once and for all."
She continued, "If you,amp;#39;ve been subjected to any kind of abuse or harassment, there are places to go for help, including the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN.org) Or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 800-656-HOPE (4673) ".
Emma Thompson: Emma told BBC Newsnight, "I didn,amp;#39;t know about these things, but they don,amp;#39;t surprise me at all and they,amp;#39;re endemic to the system anyway. What I find sort of extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg. He,amp;#39;s…I don,amp;#39;t think you can describe him as a 'sex addict.' He,amp;#39;s a predator. But what he,amp;#39;s, as it were, the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment and belittling and bullying and interference and what my mother would have referred to in the olden days as ‘pestering.'
The actress continued, "'Is he pestering you?' That,amp;#39;s the word we used to use in the olden days, if you recall. This has been part of our world, women,amp;#39;s world, since time immemorial. So what we need to start talking about is the crisis in masculinity, the crisis of extreme masculinity, which is this sort of behavior and the fact that this is not only OK, but it also is represented by the most powerful man in the world at the moment."
Heidi Klum: Heidi told People Thursday, "I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood. This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature. I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable."
Mariska Hargitay: Mariska tweeted Friday, "To all brave survivors who used their voices this week to shine a light on sexual harassment and violence in the entertainment industry—and to those who feel they have no voice: I stand with you, now and always. #SupportSurvivors."
Minka Kelly: Minka wrote on Instagram Friday, "I met Harvey at an industry party. The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn,amp;#39;t comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bulls–t me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, "I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night,quot; and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, "We could just keep this professional." All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. I told him while flattered, I,amp;#39;d like to keep things professional. He said "Fine. I trust you won,amp;#39;t tell anyone about this." I said "Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me," – the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself."
She continued, "I immediately told my agent what happened. We marveled at his audacity, reinforced my instinct not to offend him & laughed at how glad I was to get out of there. Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn,amp;#39;t far off from the day-to-day bulls–t of being an actress. I,amp;#39;m sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn,amp;#39;t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don,amp;#39;t know what might have happened if I,amp;#39;d just showed up as originally scheduled.
Minka ended her message with, "I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault. No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated."
Angie Everhart: Angie shared allegations of an encounter with Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival on the Frosty, Heidi & Frank radio show. "I had just arrived and I was sleeping, I was in my bed…I wake up and Harvey is standing above my bed. Now that alone is frightening. All of the sudden he takes his pants down and starts doing his stuff. He,amp;#39;s blocking the door. I can,amp;#39;t get out and he…I don,amp;#39;t know how to say this on the radio, but he finishes on the carpet of the floor."
She continued, "And then he said, 'You,amp;#39;re a really nice girl, you shouldn,amp;#39;t tell anybody about this.' I told everybody on the boat but nobody did anything about it. Nobody wanted to do anything about it because everyone was terrified of Harvey."
Quentin Tarantino: "I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn,amp;#39;t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things," the director shared with the New York Times. "I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard. If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him."
Brit Marling: The actress penned an essay for El Atlántico, in which she recalled Weinstein asking her to shower with him in 2014. She wrote in part, "I, too, went to the meeting thinking that perhaps my entire life was about to change for the better. I, too, was asked to meet him in a hotel bar. I, too, met a young, female assistant there who said the meeting had been moved upstairs to his suite because he was a very busy man."
"I, too, felt my guard go up but was calmed by the presence of another woman my age beside me," Marling continued. "I, too, felt terror in the pit of my stomach when that young woman left the room and I was suddenly alone with him. I, too, was asked if I wanted a massage, champagne, strawberries. I, too, sat in that chair paralyzed by mounting fear when he suggested we shower together. What could I do? How not to offend this man, this gatekeeper, who could anoint or destroy me?"
She also shared, "It was clear that there was only one direction he wanted this encounter to go in, and that was sex or some version of an erotic exchange. I was able to gather myself together–a bundle of firing nerves, hands trembling, voice lost in my throat–and leave the room."
Dominique Huett: According to documents obtained by E! News, the actress filed a lawsuit on Oct. 24, suing The Weinstein Company for $5 million and alleging that Weinstein enticed her to the Peninsula Hotel under the false pretense of talking to her about her career. At the bar, she alleges that the movie mogul asked to see her breasts to see if she had a "boob job,quot; and said it would hurt her career if she had implants. The actress says that he then lured her up to his hotel room at the Peninsula Hotel room, demanded that she give him a massage and then forced oral sex on her. After a few minutes of that she claims that he masturbated until he climaxed. Upon his completion, she says he offered her a part in the reality competition show Project runway.
In the lawsuit, Huett,amp;#39;s lawyer, Jeff Herman, says his client is suing TWC for negligence because he the company was aware of the CEO,amp;#39;s history of forcing young women to engage in sexual acts with him.
"By possessing knowledge of Weinstein,amp;#39;s prior sexual misconduct, Defendant knew or should have known that was unfit and that his unfitness created a particular risk to others."
Annabella Sciorra: The Emmy-winning actress from Los Sopranos spoke to Ronan Farrow in a piece for The New Yorker published Oct. 27. In it she claims Weinstein "violently raped,quot; her in the 1990s and continued to harass her over the next several years. "He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me," she recalled. "I kicked and I yelled." Sciorra said Weinstein "attempted to perform oral sex on me.
And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me." She continued, "I think, in a way, that,amp;#39;s what made him leave, because it looked like I was having a seizure or something."
Daryl Hannah: The actress recalled two separate incidents to Farrow, one of which involved Hannah escaping from Weinstein through a back entrance of her hotel room. She remembers Weinstein knocking on her door at the Cannes Film Festival and the pounding "became so frightening,quot; she left through an exterior room and stayed with her makeup artist. When he showed up at her door the next day, Hannah shared, "We actually pushed a dresser in front of the door and just kind of huddled in the room."
While promoting Kill Bill: Volume 2, Hannah said Weinstein asked to touch her breast. When she declined, Hannah felt "instant repercussions," which allegedly involved the cancellation of her flights and hotel reservations by Miramax. Weinstein,amp;#39;s rep denied both Sciorra and Hannah,amp;#39;s allegations to The New Yorker.
Paz de la Huerta: In a phone interview with Vanity fair, the Boardwalk Empire actress accused Harvey of raping her. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," a spokesperson for the producer shared with E! News. Paz,amp;#39;s claims are currently being investigated by the New York police department and Manhattan District attorney,amp;#39;s office.
