Stars of reality who have secretly dated their producers

Is the single person about to go out with one of his producers?

Like the Peter Weber season The Bachelor comes to a dramatic end, nobody seems to know how his trip will end, which has led to endless theories and rampant speculations. But one theory that the Internet has particularly clung to him is that Pilot Pete ends the season by leaving Julie LaPlaca, its producer. Feeding that rumor? Many Instagram photos together, Julie spending New Year's Eve with the Weber family and very recent photos of Peter and Julie in a cellar with their parents.

%MINIFYHTML84b00521118a386872d3d06bc223071311% %MINIFYHTML84b00521118a386872d3d06bc223071312%

Would it be convincing? In the word of Billie eilish: Duh. It is probable? No, since producers often spend a lot of time with lead, especially because the season is filming and broadcasting. In addition, Julie is still employed by the success of ABC reality, which has fired a crew member in the past for having a relationship with one of the contestants.

Oh wait, don't you remember that?