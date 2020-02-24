Stars of reality who have secretly dated their producers

Is the single person about to go out with one of his producers?
Like the Peter Weber season The Bachelor comes to a dramatic end, nobody seems to know how his trip will end, which has led to endless theories and rampant speculations. But one theory that the Internet has particularly clung to him is that Pilot Pete ends the season by leaving Julie LaPlaca, its producer. Feeding that rumor? Many Instagram photos together, Julie spending New Year's Eve with the Weber family and very recent photos of Peter and Julie in a cellar with their parents.
Would it be convincing? In the word of Billie eilish: Duh. It is probable? No, since producers often spend a lot of time with lead, especially because the season is filming and broadcasting. In addition, Julie is still employed by the success of ABC reality, which has fired a crew member in the past for having a relationship with one of the contestants.
Oh wait, don't you remember that?
Well, The Bachelor is not the only reality television series that has to deal with one of its stars that has a secret romance with one of the program team members, including a relationship that develops in the current MTV season Siesta Key.
Here are six couples who ended up erasing the line between work and play … and some became compelling stories on their own show:
David Burns and Kira
In 1998, the real world was shaken by The real worldThe secret romance between his housemate David and Kira, his cast director who was 10 years older than him. After their relationship came to light in a truly dramatic way after he spent weeks cheating the production team, presenting one of the most emblematic moments of reality shows (Who can forget David's sobs in the car and shout "I love you, kill me,quot;?), Kira was fired and the couple finally separated.
"Keep in mind that I came from an exclusively male military school. I really didn't have much contact with women. So, for a 10-year-old woman my greatest affection to show me, I flipped the cover. I just fell. Crazy in love with her "he told MTV News later. "And with good reason, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman. I am still a friend of Kira; unfortunately, it turned out that I was employed by the company that was filming me."
Maddison Hausburg and Ish Soto
Not only Siesta Key he crushed the fourth wall when it was revealed that the star revealed his romance with the former producer of the show in his third season, but his fellow MTV casts (including a former boyfriend) and his father were even more surprised due to the age difference , with more than 20 years between the couple.
Still, Madisson and Ish, who now appears on the show as her boyfriend, are still strong, with Madisson telling E! News exclusively: "I understand. It's a big age difference, but I hope that after everyone initially judges him, he shows up and sees that it's a real relationship with real feelings and that he's good to me. It's a healthy relationship."
Kristin Cavallari and Miguel Medina
During a recent episode of his E! reality series Very cavallariKristin surprised her former castmates Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge revealing that she went out secretly with one of her cameramen in The hills for months while faking an affair with Brody jenner on the screen.
"We went out for a few months and nobody knew," he said. "And I was dating Brody on the show and, meanwhile, Miguel was filming."
Then he went on to say that their relationship was exposed towards the end of their time working together because "the paparazzi took us to the airport a week before the end of the show. So they caught us."
Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon
the Teen mom og The star ended up finding love in a surprising place when he fell in love with Andrew, a crew member, while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her ex boyfriend Matt baier. While they denied being connected while filming the show, WEtv decided to broadcast secret images that proved otherwise, in which one producer said: "We never had a crew member who impregnated a mobile home before."
A baby (a boy named James), cheating accusations, an arrest and a disorderly separation later.
Michelle Kujawa and Ryan Putz
While it has had a good amount of scandals over the years, Bachelor in ParadiseThe first real controversy was when The Bachelor Y Bachelor flat The secret romance of the star Michelle with Ryan, one of the program's audio operators was exposed, with the success of ABC's reality hilariously filming a dramatic recreation of Ryan's decision to jump 25 feet from the balcony of the room Michelle's hotel to avoid being caught by a delivery driver, only to end up breaking both legs and losing her job.
Julie Berry and Jeff Probst
Well, this is a bit of an exaggeration, but SurvivorThe Emmy-winning host (and now showrunner) dated Julie, a contestant, after her torch went out Survivor: Vanuatu in 2004. The two did not begin their romance until after the production ended that season, revealing their relationship with the world at the end of the live meeting recording.
The couple dated for three years before separating in 2008. "I definitely fell in love with Survivor, "Probst later told USA Today." Insurance. And I wouldn't change any of that. "
