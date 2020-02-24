Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Joe Giudice: & # 39; I had to get away from the wife after she refused to sleep with me !! & # 39;

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice revealed that he knew he had to get away from his wife, Teresa Giudice, with whom he was married for more than twenty years, after she refused to sleep with him.

"This was the moment, I knew in the back of my heart that it was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never told me not to sleep with me. I had to walk away," he captioned the post, sharing a video clip.

"That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time I was filming a scene, I had great anxiety and pain. I was awake for four years, any human would have a psychological impact on life in prison." wrote

Joe has been deported back to Italy and is waiting for news from the US government. UU. On whether he can return to the country, but both announced that after two decades of marriage, they would seek divorce.