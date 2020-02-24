Stabbing near CMU leaves 3 injured – Up News Info Detroit

MOUNTAIN. NICE, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say three people were stabbed in a bar near the Central University of Michigan.

It happened around midnight on Sunday at Wayside Central Bar located at 2000 S. Mission Street.

%MINIFYHTML690c43987829d486368ccb831f7e9f7211% %MINIFYHTML690c43987829d486368ccb831f7e9f7212%

A tweet from CMU at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday he said a suspect had been arrested.

Wayside Central issued a statement indicating that after the incident they initially remained open so that the police could create a perimeter and avoid creating more panic.

The doors closed before 1:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There was an isolated incident off campus tonight at Wayside Central. Three victims have been reported with unspecified injuries. A suspect has been identified arrested. There is no longer a continuing threat to the public. The community is safe. – Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) February 23, 2020

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.