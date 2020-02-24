Sports Q: Did the Bruins do enough on the NHL exchange deadline?

%MINIFYHTMLf30c9d19537797d0d48933a6c91685f911% %MINIFYHTMLf30c9d19537797d0d48933a6c91685f912%

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook and email,He will choose one every day of the week to respond, then we will take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Did the Bruins do enough on the negotiation deadline? Nick Ritchie doesn't seem to have the punctuation hit they could use. A little disappointed, the Bruins didn't get Chris Kreider from the Rangers, but there's not much you can do when the team decides to sign someone again for seven years. – Mike B.

Yes, it would have been nice to get David Krejci a highly qualified right wing. But I guess there wasn't a 2011 version of Nathan Horton. Nick Ritchie is not a great scorer (his peak in the season is 31 points), but he is a former top 10, he is only 24 years old, and at least he should be tough. I bet he ends up being a fairly popular player in the Garden. Danton Heinen stagnated. I doubt he chases them.

The price seemed quite high for Ondrej Kase: a first assailant in 2020, former second assailant Axel Andersson, and whatever David Backes has left him. Kase has not been able to stay healthy for a full season and has seven goals and 23 points in 49 games this year, which is not exactly a classic Cam Neely scoring pace. But he is a very good skater and fights for the disc, so it should be a help in a supporting role.

It seems that general manager Don Sweeney missed some players he wanted: Kreider, Blake Coleman, maybe Ilya Kovalchuk. But I give him the benefit of the doubt based on the recent knowledge of the deadline. Marcus Johannson and Joakim Nordstrom didn't seem like a great tour last year, but they ended up being important contributors in a team that reached the final of the Cup. And I loved the boldness of Rick Nash's agreement two years ago, although it didn't work as I expected .

Therefore, there is no disappointment on the deadline. This is a great team as constituted. Just curious to see how the new guys fit.

What does everyone think? Did the Bruins do enough on the exchange deadline? I will listen to you in the comments.