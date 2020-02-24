South Korea confirms new cases of coronavirus in the Army – Defense Blog

The South Korean Ministry of Defense said Monday that it was confirmed that eleven service members had the new coronavirus early Monday, and that another 7,700 are in quarantine as part of efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further in the barracks.

The ministry added that it was believed that some 350 soldiers had been in contact with those infected or showed symptoms, which increased the fear that the number of new cases could increase considerably in the barracks. All military bases in the country have been closed since three soldiers tested positive on Friday.

According to The Korea Herald, eight cases of COVID-19 in the Army and one in the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps were confirmed as of 8 am Monday, compared to a total of seven cases the previous day, according to the ministry.

The four newly confirmed soldiers are suspected of having been exposed to the virus after contacting patients inside barracks, according to military officials. South Korea reported the first case of virus among its service personnel on Friday.

Following a jump in the number of confirmed cases in recent days with a group of infections linked to a religious group in the city of Daegu, in the southeast, and to a hospital in the adjacent country of Cheongdo, the authorities consulted Service personnel with a history of visiting the regions or having contact with patients, and are currently isolating some 7,700 soldiers at their bases.

In an intensified effort against the virus, the Human Resources Administration (MMA) on Monday suspended its examinations of potential recruits to determine if they are eligible for mandatory military service over the next two weeks.

The South Korean government raised the coronavirus alert to its highest level after a recent implosion of confirmed infection cases.

Seven people died in South Korea because of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Korea.

He also noted that North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners as part of efforts to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

It is believed that the majority of those in quarantine are diplomats stationed in the capital city of Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing state media in North Korea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier that it had no indication that COVID-19 had spread to North Korea. Meredith