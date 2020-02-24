South Charm: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel continue to cause rumors that they have rekindled their romance

The cast of Southern charm He is preparing to start filming Season 7, but when an Instagram fan account reported the news, along with claims that star Kathryn Dennis returned along with Thomas Ravenel, the 28-year-old girl immediately denied that she and her Baby would have revived his life. Romance.

A fan account called Bravo_Bible posted a photo of Dennis and Ravenel together and added the caption: "When you receive good news that Southern charm he finally started filming, but bad news that these two are officially together again. "

Dennis commented "It's not true,quot; in the post, and fans were relieved that the former couple had not reconciled. "Thank God," one fan wrote, and another added: "However, you would be here for that, if that is what you decide is the best for your family."

Dennis and Ravenel, who were intermittently for years and shared Kensie, 5, and Saint, 4, first caused rumors of reconciliation during the holidays when he posted photos and videos on Ravenel's Instagram by opening Christmas presents with their children.

Then, in January, they were photographed together during a night out, and fans were sure something was happening. But Ravenel clarified things by tweeting: "No, we are doing some things together because it makes the children very happy to see us get along." And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned. "

According to We weekly, the former were also seen together in Florida earlier this month in a polo match with their children. A source said Dennis seemed "very happy to be there supporting,quot; Ravenel, and that he was posting videos on his Instagram Stories.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel fought for the custody of their children for more than a year before they finally reached an agreement in November 2019. After separating in 2016, the couple has been in and out of court for custody of their children, and most The recent battle was the result of Dennis requesting exclusive custody and Ravenel responded with a request that Dennis lose his parental rights.

The judge in his case finally ruled that Dennis and Ravenel would continue with their joint custody agreement.

New episodes of Southern charm We will return to Bravo later this year.



