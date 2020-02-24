South Bay voters cast primary ballots at new voting centers – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1511% %MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1512%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – California Elementary Day is March 3, but voters in Santa Clara County are already voting at the new polling places they just opened. It is part of a new voting system called Voter’s Choice.

"We want to facilitate voting for people," said Eric Kurhi, spokesman for the Registrar of Voters.

%MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1513% %MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1514%

One of the new voting centers is located on the campus of San José State University.

%MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1515% %MINIFYHTML71adbf28973bc579357ba913486f2a1516%

“My friends told me about the voting process, how we can now vote in our library, so I approached. It was quite simple, it took about ten minutes, ”said Tyreke King, an SJSU student.

A large office on the ground floor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. library is one of the 22 new voting centers spread across Santa Clara County that are now open until election day on March 3.

Full-service polling places, which opened during the weekend, can also register people to vote.

“20 years ago, 80 percent of people voted in person and 20 percent voted by mail. Today is the opposite. Therefore, people are interested in the convenience that they offer things like voting by mail or polling stations where they can vote anywhere in the county and not just at their polling place, ”Kurhi said.

Many of the voting centers are in public libraries, churches or community centers. 88 more locations will open three days before election day. San Jose state officials welcomed a center on campus with the hope that voter student participation will increase.

"The students were looking for a place where it was more convenient for them to vote, we listened to them and took this opportunity here in the library," said Charlie Faas, vice president of SJSU.

The Registrar of Voters reported some minor problems with some teams, but nothing to prevent anyone from voting.

So far, only about 400 people have voted in person at the polling stations, but that number will increase by March 3.

In comparison, about 90,000 people already voted by mail. King said voting is important and now more convenient.

"I just wanted to get my ballot first and let them know where I stand," he said.

Santa Clara County is one of the few counties in the state that has adopted Voter’s Choice. Others include the counties of San Mateo Napa and Sacramento.