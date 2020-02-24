Soulja Boy returns to Instagram for the first time in 8 months!

Bradley Lamb
If Soulja Boy's presence on social media has been lost, then the wait is over when the rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram, and it looks very different.

In the photo, Soulja is crouched next to his sports cars, and in another photo, leaning against him, but one thing is noticeably different about the star: now he wears short and honey-tipped dreadlocks.

