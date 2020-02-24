Soulja Boy returns to Instagram for the first time in 8 months!

If Soulja Boy's presence on social media has been lost, then the wait is over when the rapper posted a photo of himself on Instagram, and it looks very different.

In the photo, Soulja is crouched next to his sports cars, and in another photo, leaning against him, but one thing is noticeably different about the star: now he wears short and honey-tipped dreadlocks.

Soulja was released 146 days in early July 2019.

The rapper was arrested for allegedly having firearms and ammunition, and not completing his community service ordered by the court. He was jailed a month later for violating his probation. He was ordered to complete 225 days of community service.

While inside, Soulja's house was allegedly stolen, and the alleged culprits hacked his social networks and broadcast live from his Instagram. They allegedly tried to communicate with Soulja's famous connections on his phone.