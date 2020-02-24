Sony's new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its line of high phones

A year after the debut of its super high Xperia 1, Sony is back with a successor, the obscenely titled Xperia 1 II. In Europe, the phone will be Sony's first to support 5G, where it can connect to networks less than 6GHz. Sony wants to emphasize the photography capabilities of its flagship smartphone, and there are also some ordered hardware inclusions such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and wireless charging support. (Both were missing from last year's phone). He also announced a new mid-range phone called Xperia 10 II. In the USA UU., Where the flagship 1 II phone will be only 4G, Sony joked with a separate 5G device called Xperia Pro.

In an era of 108-megapixel smartphone cameras, the 12-megapixel triple camera array found on the back of the Xperia 1 II runs the risk of appearing as unspecified, on paper anyway. But Sony has what it thinks are a couple of tricks up its sleeve, thanks to the features brought from its line of Alpha cameras. The first is that the phone supports shots of up to 20 fps in burst mode (the first for a smartphone, according to Sony), and the second is the ability to calculate AF / AE up to 60 times per second. Autofocus eye tracking returns from last year and now works with animals. Sony says that this year the camera's auto focus covers 70 percent of the frame.

Sony also has a new Photo Pro application, which joins the Cinema Pro application that debuted last year. The goal here is to give you more manual control over your photography with what Sony says is an interface similar to an interchangeable lens camera. Of course, you can also take pictures using a more typical smartphone camera interface if you wish.

In terms of camera hardware, the phone has three rear cameras and a 3D iToF sensor to help with the focus. All three cameras feature 12-megapixel sensors, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. On the Sony Xperia 1 II, the 24mm f / 1.7 main camera has a larger 1 / 1.7-inch sensor, similar to the 1 / 1.76 sensor inches that Samsung is using for the main camera on the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus, although it is not as large as the 1 / 1.33-inch 108 megapixel sensor found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Along with its main sensor, the new Sony phone also has an ultra-wide 16mm f / 2.2 camera and a 70mm f / 2.4 telephoto camera. In the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

The Xperia 1 II has three cameras at its rear.

If you are recording video instead of photos, the new Sony device increases the maximum frame rate for 4K recording at 60 fps and 120 fps for 2K recording. Sony also says the phone should be better for recording audio, thanks to its ability to filter wind noise.

As for audio, Sony has announced that the Xperia 1 II is the world's first smartphone that comes with a built-in 360 reality audio decoding, the new audio format that Sony released last fall. This is an object-based spatial audio format that makes it appear that audio comes from everywhere. Sony says you can stream the format in Tidal.

Like last year's phone, the Xperia 1 II has a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen with a high 21: 9 aspect ratio. Although Sony wishes to emphasize the benefits of this screen for media consumption, last year We discovered that it had many benefits for the daily use of the phone, such as being able to see more emails at once or more content on Twitter.

To complete the specifications, the Xperia 1 II has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of on-board storage and a 4,000 mAh battery. In Europe, 5G connectivity will be handled by a Qualcomm X55 modem. The fingerprint sensor is still mounted sideways, there are two front speakers and the phone is waterproof with IP65 and IP68 certifications. Sony expects to send the phone to Europe at the end of spring, while a launch date has not yet been determined in the United States.

While your new flagship will not be compatible with 5G in the US. UU., The company mocked a new and mysterious 5G device called Xperia Pro. Although it looks a lot like the Xperia 1 II, Sony is launching the Pro as an accessory for streaming video cameras, with an HDMI input that allows it to function as A camera monitor Then, Sony imagines that it will be able to use its 5G connection (supports sub-6GHz and mmWave) to load video sequences wherever it needs it.

It is an interesting idea that could continue where RED failed with its most ambitious Hydrogen phone program, but it seems that the product is still a concept at the moment. Sony had no information to share about possible release dates or prices, and even said it had not decided whether to sell it through its usual consumer channels.

Finally, Sony also has a new mid-range phone called Xperia 10 II. It has a slightly smaller 21: 9 1080p 6-inch OLED display, a less powerful Snapdragon 665 processor and a smaller 3,600 mAh battery. Although it also has a triple camera array with the same combination of focal distances, two of them have 8 megapixel sensors instead of 12 megapixels. It also maintains the 3.5mm headphone jack, but there are no signs of wireless charging. Sony plans to send the phone to "select markets,quot; this spring.

Update February 24, 3:00 a.m. ET: Additional specifications and images were added.