Sony has just introduced the Xperia 1 II to face Samsung's Galaxy S20 – BGR

Like the watch, Sony introduced its newest smartphone on Monday at the end of February, but unlike previous years, the new Xperia phone was presented through an online-only event instead of the usual MWC presentation. On the other hand, this is not a normal year, and the threat of the coronavirus is the reason why the Mobile World Congress was canceled. However, smartphone vendors such as Sony are still planning to introduce new hardware, and Sony Xperia 1 Mark II (Xperia 1 II) is the first such example. Yes, the name that Sony chose for its rival Galaxy S20 is super annoying, although it is not that Sony had a better option. What is the name of the device that happens to the Xperia 1? Xperia 2 is out of the question, so a variation of Xperia 1 is inevitable. Sony also introduced the mid-range phone Xperia 10 II at the same event, a device with the same name structure.

The Xperia 1 II has a design similar to the first-generation flagship of the super-high-end Sony flagship series, but it also features a couple of key changes that you'll easily notice if you're a Sony Mobile fan. That is the 3.5mm headphone jack, which marks a surprising return, and the rear camera module, which has a slightly different design.

%MINIFYHTML68b05ee2aa7958635d2a9ba495481f8611% %MINIFYHTML68b05ee2aa7958635d2a9ba495481f8612%

When it comes to hardware, the Xperia 1 II includes some of the specifications you expect from the flagship phones of early 2020, as well as some unique features. The 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen with a 21: 9 aspect ratio is the type of screen you won't find on any other phone, but it doesn't match Samsung's new 120Hz screen technology. The new Xperia features the Snapdragon 865 processor with built-in 5G, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 4,000 mAh battery, or components that will sound familiar to Android shoppers looking for high-end phones . . The phone still comes with IP68 / 65 certification, a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side and a dedicated camera button and, unlike its predecessor, supports wireless charging.

Image source: Sony

As with another Xperia flagship, Sony is making a point with the Xperia 1 II to remind shoppers that the phone takes advantage of some of Sony's best technologies from other divisions. It will provide excellent viewing performance for content consumption, be it video or games, it will have excellent sound and, of course, a great camera. In fact, many of the other new Android flagships will be shipped with camera sensors manufactured by Sony inside.

The camera is perhaps the most important aspect of any phone, and although the Xperia 1 II cannot match the periscopic camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony says the new phone features professional technology from its Alpha line of cameras for "leading autofocus in the industry,quot;. "The four-lens camera module includes three 12-megapixel, 16mm ultra-wide (F2.2), 24mm primary (F1.7) and 70mm telephoto (F2.4) lenses, as well as a 3D iToF ( Indirect flight time) sensor Finally, in the front, there is an 8 megapixel selfie camera.

On paper, the Xperia 1 II matches the Galaxy S20 when it comes to performance, but each phone has its strengths, so choosing one of the two will be reduced to personal preferences. And the higher price of the S20 could make the Xperia 1 II look more interesting. Sony's previous flagships had not been as affordable as its competitors, but this year, Samsung's new phone is also more expensive than we thought. Sony has not announced the price of the Xperia 1 II, the Xperia 10 II and the Xperia Pro or the actual release dates. But the first two will reach several markets this spring. The Pro, by the way, is a 5G variation of the Xperia 1 II that targets cameramen. The Pro phone comes with an HDMI port that will allow you to act as a camera monitor: you can watch the entire event online only below for more information on the three Sony phones:

Image source: Sony