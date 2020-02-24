Soldier in Haiti dies after exchange of gunfire with police protesters

PUERTO PRÍNCIPE, Haiti – The Ministry of Defense of Haiti said on Monday that a soldier had died from injuries sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police officers protesting outside the army headquarters.

Another soldier was in stable condition with a gunshot wound, according to the ministry.

Haitian police officers exchanged gunfire for hours on Sunday with soldiers of the newly reconstituted Haitian army in front of the national palace, in an escalation of protests over police payment and working conditions.

At least three men were taken to a hospital near the shooting with wounds in the legs and feet that did not appear to be fatal.

Police protests began this month after half a dozen officers were fired for their attempt to unionize. The demonstrations are not directly related to the anti-corruption protests that rocked Haiti during most of last year, but are based on the same widespread dissatisfaction with the country's economy and the inability of President Jovenel Moïse to improve the quality of life.