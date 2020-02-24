Skelton will dethrone Nicholls with Bennys King | Racing news





Coach Dan Skelton

Dan Skelton hopes to deny his former boss, Paul Nicholls, a tenth victory at William Hill in Newbury, supporting Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase when he leads Bennys King.

The nine-year-old got a good boat on the Berkshire track during the Ladbrokes Trophy meeting, but will return 15 pounds higher in pesos on Saturday after another good race at Ascot last time.

Nicholls has often dominated the race, and he has last year's winner San Benedeto, Secret Investor and Mont Des Avaloirs among the 24 participants this time.

Skelton said: "Bennys King definitely runs there.

"He won at the Ladbrokes Winter Festival, then he ran well in Ascot. I think this track is perfect, and some soft ground during the trip will not be a problem."

"He is quite high in weight, but I would have to give him a chance because we have trained him specifically for it."

Skelton was a Nicholls assistant for nine years, so he knows what it takes to win the race.

"Paul used to win the race every year, and if he didn't win it, he would win it the following year," he said.

"The Greatwood Gold Cup is a good race for horses that don't go to Cheltenham, and we never went to Cheltenham with Bennys King."

"It fits well: he's graduated and worth a few pounds, so let's go ahead and try it."