Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan enjoys an excellent first weekend at the box office



Ayushmann Khurrana's protagonist, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, hit theaters last week. The film is a sequel to his 2017 success, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film talks about homosexuality and aims to normalize same-sex relationships in our society. It also stars Jitentdra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gargoo in important roles.



Upon receiving the approval of critics and the public, the film opened to an impressive crore of Rs 9.55 on its day 1. The film's collection experienced an increase over the weekend. The protagonist of Ayushmann won Rs 11.08 million rupees on day 2 and Rs 12.03 million rupees on day 3. The total Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently Rs 32.66 million rupees at the box office, which is very good taking in mind that it came out in the middle of a crash.

