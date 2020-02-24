Showtime is producing a documentary by Kevin Garnett

You'll see Kevin Garnett a lot in 2020.

%MINIFYHTML970958e2940eb34aebc3cbd9209f136f11% %MINIFYHTML970958e2940eb34aebc3cbd9209f136f12%

Showtime is producing a documentary about the former Celtics star that will narrate his career and explore his legacy on and off the field, from transferring his last year of high school to the Chicago Farragut Academy to being selected fifth in the NBA Draft of 1995 and win an NBA title in 2008.

Garnett will not only serve as the subject of the documentary, but will also conduct some of the interviews.

The film does not yet have a scheduled release date, but it is expected to be released after Garnett's likely addition to the Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

Before launch, Showtime also plans to launch a series of teasers through its social media channels. These clips are not excerpts from the documentary, but rather shorter features that highlight Garnett and his contagious passion.

"I will answer the question," How did we get here, by 2020, to this style of play, "Garnett said in a statement." We are going to undertake an educational journey, to observe the evolution of how we arrived at this moment, and everything It begins in 1995. We will cover music and fashion. Let's cover the style. All these things inform your style of play. Everything is synergized. Everything goes together. So … how did we get here? I will show you how. I'm going to take you on a trip back to 1995. I'm going to educate you. That's what all this is about ".

After retiring from the NBA in 2016, Garnett organized a TNT segment called "Area 21,quot;. He also recently starred in the movie "Uncut Gems,quot; (2019).