Shekhar Kapur will take legal action against the creators of the new version of Mr. India

Ali Abbas Zaffar's recent announcement to restart the Mr. India series has been surrounded by much controversy. First, it was actress Sonam Kapoor who claimed that the creators did not even bother to ask their father Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur, two men who played an integral part in the project, before the announcement. However, Sonam later admitted that Boney Kapoor talked to Anil about the same thing, but they got confused with the sudden announcement.

Now it seems that Mr. India's director, Shekhar Kapur, was also surprised by the announcement. In a series of tweets, Shekar Kapur expressed disappointment at the developments of the project. He responded to Kunal Kohli's tweet and hinted that he would take legal action against the manufacturers. Kunal Kohli wrote: "Javed Akhtar won a very close battle for the rights of lyricists and writers. Is it time for us to do the same?"

Shekhar Kapur responded to his tweet and wrote: "Yes. It's time to prove this legally … Let's do it."

Yes. It's time to prove this legally … let's do it … https://t.co/b0GXWYWvks – Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Shekhar Kapur had also posted a photo of Amrish Puri as Mogambo and had revealed how Mogambo would have reacted after hearing about Mr. India 2. He wrote: "Kya Kaha? Mr. India 2? Duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ? "

Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai? pic.twitter.com/Q0Bk6B8Vlq – Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2020

Well, it will be interesting to see how this develops …