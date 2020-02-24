Shaquille O & # 39; Neal celebrates the & # 39; MVP of heaven & # 39; Kobe Bryant during the Memorial

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He will never forget his special teammate.

During the celebration of Monday's life by Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna Bryant, many speakers from the basketball community were able to share their good memories of the Los Angeles Lakers player.

But when it was time for Shaq to speak, he couldn't help but give some humor to a day of celebration.

"Kobe was a loyal friend and a true man of rebirth. As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship over the years," he joked. "Kobe and I push ourselves to play the best basketball of all time."

Shaq continued: "Sometimes, as immature children, we argued, we fought … We never took it seriously. In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and mutual love." The memory that really made the audience laugh was when Shaq remembered asking Kobe to pass basketball more frequently during the games.