Shaquille O & # 39; Neal celebrates the & # 39; MVP of heaven & # 39; Kobe Bryant during the Memorial

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He will never forget his special teammate.
During the celebration of Monday's life by Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna Bryant, many speakers from the basketball community were able to share their good memories of the Los Angeles Lakers player.
But when it was time for Shaq to speak, he couldn't help but give some humor to a day of celebration.
"Kobe was a loyal friend and a true man of rebirth. As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship over the years," he joked. "Kobe and I push ourselves to play the best basketball of all time."
Shaq continued: "Sometimes, as immature children, we argued, we fought … We never took it seriously. In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and mutual love." The memory that really made the audience laugh was when Shaq remembered asking Kobe to pass basketball more frequently during the games.
"I said & # 39; Kobe, there is no me in the team & # 39; and Kobe said & # 39; I know, but there is an ME in that mother-ker & # 39;" Shaq recalled. The line quickly laughed at Magic johnson, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry and even Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Joking aside, Shaq also paid his respects to a talented teammate and friend who created magic on and off the basketball court.
"Mamba, they took you away from us too soon. Your next chapter of life is just beginning. Now it's time for us to continue your legacy," he shared. "You yourself said that everything negative, the pressure, the challenges … are all opportunities for me to get up. So now we take that advice and now we rise from anguish and begin healing."
Shaq continued: "I only know that we have recovered your little brother. I will look for things around here. I promise not to teach you (your daughters) my free kick techniques … Kobe, you are the MVP of heaven. I love you, my man, until we meet again. Rest in peace Kobe. "
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.