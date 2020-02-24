Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and more Lakers legends honor Kobe Bryant at the Memorial

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Honest fans Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant with a celebration of the service of life on Monday.
Attendees arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, often referred to as "the house that Kobe built," with his Lakers attire and handouts with photos of the Bryant family.
The date of the public memorial, 2/24/20, was important for the Bryant family. Two and 24 represented the numbers that appeared on the Gianna and Kobe basketball jerseys, respectively. In addition, the number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for Los Angeles Lakers and the number of years he spent with his wife. Vanessa Bryant.
Many celebrities, including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Cristina Aguilera, Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west"He attended the service." Several athletes, included Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry Y Michael Phelps-I also. Many current and former Lakers players also attended the celebration of life. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Magic johnson Y Kareem Abdul-Jabbar They were all there. Anthony Davis, Phil Jackson Y Kyle kuzma They attended too.
At one point, Shaq again looked at his friendship with Kobe in a moving speech.
"Kobe was a loyal friend and a true man of rebirth. As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship over the years," he said at one time. "Kobe and I push ourselves to play the best basketball of all time."
Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter accident in January. They were 41 years old and 13 years old, respectively.
Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; Y Ara Zobayan, The pilot.
All proceeds from the celebration of the sale of life tickets were donated to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant through charitable efforts in sports."
