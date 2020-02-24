Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and more Lakers legends honor Kobe Bryant at the Memorial

Honest fans Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant with a celebration of the service of life on Monday.

Attendees arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, often referred to as "the house that Kobe built," with his Lakers attire and handouts with photos of the Bryant family.

The date of the public memorial, 2/24/20, was important for the Bryant family. Two and 24 represented the numbers that appeared on the Gianna and Kobe basketball jerseys, respectively. In addition, the number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for Los Angeles Lakers and the number of years he spent with his wife. Vanessa Bryant.

Many celebrities, including Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Cristina Aguilera, Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west"He attended the service." Several athletes, included Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry Y Michael Phelps-I also. Many current and former Lakers players also attended the celebration of life. Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Magic johnson Y Kareem Abdul-Jabbar They were all there. Anthony Davis, Phil Jackson Y Kyle kuzma They attended too.

At one point, Shaq again looked at his friendship with Kobe in a moving speech.

"Kobe was a loyal friend and a true man of rebirth. As many of you know, Kobe and I had a very complex relationship over the years," he said at one time. "Kobe and I push ourselves to play the best basketball of all time."