Several injured while a car drives to the German carnival parade | Germany news

Several people were injured after a car got into a crowd in a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

The incident took place about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin on Monday, Police in northern Hesse said, adding that the driver was arrested.

Police could not provide further details and urged people not to disseminate "unconfirmed reports,quot; about the incident. They said it was too early to say what caused the car to crash into the crowd.

Carnival is very popular in parts of western Germany, especially in cities in the Rhineland such as Cologne and Düsseldorf, where the festivities reach their peak on "Rose Monday,quot; with tens of thousands of people attending street parades with comic floats or satirical

