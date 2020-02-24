See Jennifer Lopez's tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Jennifer Lopez is honoring Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna Bryant In his special way.

Shortly before the celebration of the life of the father-daughter duo began at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jennifer took Instagram and showed how she is watching the special ceremony.

"24 and 2," he wrote on social media with purple and yellow heart emojis in honor of the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers team.

And if you look even closer, Jennifer's new manicure by Tom Bachik included numbers 2 and 24 in honor of the respective jersey numbers of Gianna and Kobe. The singer and fiance Alex Rodriguez then they were seen inside the Staples Center to support Vanessa Bryant and the family.

"With Jennifer and Alex attending the celebration of Kobe and Gianna's life, Jen wanted to pay tribute," Tom shared with E! News. "And in celebration, she used their numbers to honor them."

The tribute comes only a couple of weeks after Jennifer and Shakira honored Kobe during the Super Bowl halftime show. While J.Lo performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a large cross lit up in the field. The purple and gold colors also lit up, which was a tribute to the former Kobe basketball team.