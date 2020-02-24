Scott Wagner identified as a man killed in a plane crash in the Crow-Hassan Park reserve on Saturday – Up News Info

Home Local News Scott Wagner identified as a man killed in a plane crash in...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man killed in a plane crash near Rogers on Saturday is being identified as Scott Wagner.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says that a single-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. inside the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers.

Wagner Garden Centers now writes on social media that Scott Wagner, the man with whom the plane was registered, has died. Wagner was co-owner and operator of the Wagner greenhouses. Leave a wife and two children.

An investigation into the accident has been submitted to the National Transportation Safety Board. Wagner Garden Centers says it will share additional information about the incident when it becomes available.

