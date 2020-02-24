Scott Wagner identified as a man killed in a plane crash in the Crow-Hassan Park reserve on Saturday – Up News Info

A man killed in a plane crash near Rogers on Saturday is being identified as Scott Wagner.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says that a single-engine plane crashed around 11 a.m. inside the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers.

Wagner Garden Centers now writes on social media that Scott Wagner, the man with whom the plane was registered, has died. Wagner was co-owner and operator of the Wagner greenhouses. Leave a wife and two children.

%MINIFYHTMLfaeb4256bee0805e0a7bb1dc5afe5a2213% %MINIFYHTMLfaeb4256bee0805e0a7bb1dc5afe5a2214%

An investigation into the accident has been submitted to the National Transportation Safety Board. Wagner Garden Centers says it will share additional information about the incident when it becomes available.