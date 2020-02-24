%MINIFYHTML37f100aaab4f2f728fcb1a5fdf49cbbe11% %MINIFYHTML37f100aaab4f2f728fcb1a5fdf49cbbe12%

Alabama coach Nick Saban is no stranger to staff turnover, but will enter unknown territory from the 2020 offseason.

Scott Cochran, the strength and conditioning of Saban's head since 2007, left Alabama to become the special equipment coach in Georgia under Kirby Smart. Cecil injured from Tuscaloosa news He was the first to report the development.

The Cochran with gravel voice became almost synonymous with Alabama football like Saban himself, and was a constant for the long-time head coach, as he dealt with the annual round of coaches' rotation. With Cochran's move to Georgia, Chief Athletic Coach Jeff Allen is the only remaining member of Saban from his original 2007 soccer team.

Cochran's impact on the program cannot be underestimated: he was in charge of directing the boasted Alabama Fourth Quarter Program, the main point of contact with players in the offseason and a motivating teacher for Crimson Tide players (such as when he crushed the Alabama American Football Playoff trophy finalist). For Smart to attract Cochran to Athens, something he tried when he took office for the first time in 2016, is a massive victory for the Bulldogs and perhaps a mental blow to Alabama.

Georgia will travel to play Tuscaloosa in Week 3 of the 2020 college football season.