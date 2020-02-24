Scientists warn that the coronavirus can spread with zero symptoms, which is scary – BGR

%MINIFYHTML945a701e5557031d4e3b285f34daddca11% %MINIFYHTML945a701e5557031d4e3b285f34daddca12%

A terrifying new chapter has just been added to the coronavirus saga, and it could dramatically complicate the fight against the outbreak. A new case study of a patient with a specific coronavirus reveals the extremely frightening ability of the virus to spread even without producing symptoms in those it infects. That means that a person infected with the coronavirus could potentially transmit the virus to people over the course of days or even weeks without even realizing that they are infected with the virus in the first place.

The study, which was published in JAMA, focuses on a 20-year-old Chinese woman who was confirmed to have a coronavirus infection. It is believed that the virus spread from her to several members of her family, but what makes this case particularly interesting and potentially frightening is that the woman never developed any of the revealing symptoms.

The ability of a virus to spread without producing symptoms immediately makes it more difficult to detect and treat. In addition, it could mean that statistics and estimates on the number of people infected in China and abroad are very incorrect. That is, if the woman's case is not an isolated anomaly.

The incubation period, the time that elapses between the moment a person becomes infected with a virus and the moment when he begins to show symptoms, can vary greatly depending on the person and the disease. We already know that the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is capable of jumping from person to person even during the incubation period.

The asymptomatic 20-year-old woman remained symptom free and infectious for at least 19 days. Reports from China suggest that the incubation period of the virus could extend to almost a month in some cases. It goes without saying that this makes the task already difficult to contain the spread of the virus even more daunting, since people have probably been spreading it without even having the slightest idea that they were sick.

At this point, the total number of infected individuals is constantly approaching 100,000 worldwide, while the death toll is around 2,200. It has already infected many more people than SARS, and health officials around the world are waging war against the spread of the disease as we speak.

Image source: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock