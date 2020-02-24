Sarah Hyland says that Ariel Winters is & # 39; sexy and safe & # 39; after a dress attack

%MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623311% %MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623312%

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

The actress of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He comes in defense of his co-star after the latter was criticized for the transparent black dress he wore for the comedy series party.

Up News Info –

"Modern Family"star Sarah Hyland is defending his television sister Ariel Winter after she was attacked for wearing a transparent dress for the show's farewell party.

The two posed for a series of images on social networks on Saturday, February 22 as they celebrated the completion of the filming of the successful comedy series. In the images, the two wore black dresses that hugged the curves, with Winter in a large number.

%MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623313% %MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623314%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623315% %MINIFYHTMLd34dbdcf962dcbbccf080bb8fc08623316%

Instagram users rushed to criticize the 22-year-old, with a writing: "What about Ariel Winters' outfit though?" and another that adds: "What was I thinking … seriously?"

Hyland responded quickly, tweeting, "Do you know what she is (fire emoji)? I know. She is a sexy and confident woman."

The actress was applauded for supporting her co-star, with a fan of "Modern Family" who wrote: "You are an amazing team and it has been a great trip seeing you for 11 years!"