Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Stun in black dresses for the modern family party

After 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the cast and crew of the ABC comedy Modern Family Filming wrapped last Friday. And everyone gathered for a big closing party on Sunday night at the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Sexy black dresses were a big part of the night, as stars Sarah Hyland (Hayley Dunphy) and Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) posed together for photos together in their barely visible dresses. While Hyland's appearance had hints of Audrey Hepburn in a tight dress that had thin straps, Winter picked things up in a black dress that featured a black bra and underpants underneath.

“I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof that you and your television sister will start wearing the same outfit, brothers will be created for life and will always fight for the same teacher 😂, "Hyland wrote on Instagram in the title of a series of photos with Winter and his brother on screen, Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy). "We will always be Dunphys and we will always have each other ❤️."

Hyland's fiance, Wells Adams, also posted photos of the party, and in his legend he wrote that the Modern Family The bachelorette party had "great lighting and smoking cast members." Adams also wrote how proud he was of Hyland and the wonderful work that the cast and crew did in the last 11 years.

Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) was also surprised with a tight black dress and posted photos of the party with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) and his screen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons posted photos of the entrance to the party, which was a business closet of the Pritchett Closets & Blinds family that was packed with all the clothes Modern Family cast members. In his legend, Anderson-Emmons wrote that after a fantastic party, it is now a conclusion.

Ferguson also showed the mural of Mitch and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) in Lilly's room, which appeared behind the DJ booth. And Anderson-Emmons sat on the infamous park bench with the real estate ad by Phil Dunphy that says "He's not a real man,quot; when someone sits in the right place.

After its premiere in 2009, Modern Family He won five Emmy Awards for the outstanding comedy series. The new episodes air on Wednesday nights on ABC, and the end of the series will air on April 8.



