Santa Clara County employees say strike could happen on Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – About 12,000 dispatchers 9-1-1, social workers, health and hospital workers, nurses, park workers, janitors, employees and road and maintenance workers, among others, represented by the Local 521 plan of Service Employees International Union. Go on strike on Friday unless the Board of Supervisors of Santa Clara intervenes, the union said in a statement on Sunday.

"The county proposes to eliminate the salary increase for June 2020 that they included in their,quot; last, best and last offer "of 2019," said Janet Díaz, secretary of patient services at Valley Medical Center, in Sunday's statement.

“This is not only illegal, but a deliberate attack on the livelihoods of workers who not only serve the public, but are residents of this county.

"The Board of Supervisors must intervene to avoid a strike across the county scheduled for this week," Diaz said. Supervisors will meet on Monday at 2 p.m. for open session and public comment, with closed session below.

This new strike announcement comes nine months after the last contract covering first-line employees, those who usually work directly with the public, expired on July 17. The possible strike on Friday would come after a 10-day strike in October, which was followed by a voluntary mediation in November. In August, 97 percent of Local 521 members voted to authorize the October unfair labor practices strike; That vote also serves as authorization for this Friday's strike, if it happens, a union spokesman said Sunday night.

The key problems, according to Local 521 leaders, are staff shortages and turnover as a result of low wages.

Until recently, it seemed that the agreement was closed, but now the county is "backing down,quot; by insisting on a new offer with approximately $ 110 million less in increments than the county had offered in its October 15 contractual offer.

"By eliminating a 3 percent increase previously offered in June 2020, the new proposal would cause essential front-line workers, already underpaid, to be delayed even more than other county employees," said Sunday's statement.

Calls to the Santa Clara County public information office were not immediately answered Sunday night.

