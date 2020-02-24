Sanders accuses the pro-Israel group of giving platform to the & # 39; intolerance & # 39; | Israel News

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday he will skip the annual policy conference of the Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), citing his concern that the pro-Israel lobby will provide a platform for leaders expressing "fanaticism,quot; and opposition to "basic Palestinian rights." ".

By making the announcement via Twitter, Sanders promised that, as president, he would support the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis, while doing "everything possible to bring peace and security to the region."

The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. Also the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform that AIPAC offers to leaders who express intolerance and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend your conference. 1/2 – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

%MINIFYHTML9fa609bb8d67324327010e357447793311% %MINIFYHTML9fa609bb8d67324327010e357447793312%

The AIPAC conference, which will take place from March 1 to 4, is an annual meeting of pro-Israeli leaders and personalities in Washington, DC, to highlight ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Israel and show support for the state of Israel. Sanders' comments prompted AIPAC to publish a strong rebuke to the senator's refusal.

Plus:

"It is quite important when the Democratic candidate announces that he is omitting AIPAC," Peter Feld, a progressive campaign strategist and pollster for the digital media company, The Insurrection, told Al Jazeera.

"AIPAC made it impossible for Sanders to go, by publishing ads against him, but it is significant that he mentioned antipalestin intolerance as the reason for skipping AIPAC," he added.

Feld said that the most important thing, for Sanders to make such comments at such a critical time for his campaign, shows that Sanders doesn't believe that a "fight with AIPAC hurts him politically, or maybe even helps."

Sanders' comments come only a few days after his victory at the Nevada Caucus on Saturday, which consolidates his favorite status in the Democratic primary.

In the past, speakers included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former United States President Barack Obama. All three have attended the conference several times.

Earlier this month, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, another Democratic presidential candidate, said she was not likely to attend the annual conference.

& # 39; Truly embarrassing & # 39;

Shortly after his two-part tweet, AIPAC made a statement calling Sanders' comments "truly embarrassing."

"Senator Sanders never attended our conference and that is evident from his scandalous comment," the statement said.

Senator Sanders has never attended our conference and that is evident from his scandalous comment. Full statement: https://t.co/XDcNKhYXSq pic.twitter.com/aJGJiv2wv8 – AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 24, 2020

AIPAC said a diverse group of people: "Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, African Americans … participate in the conference to proclaim their support for the relationship between the United States and Israel."

The statement said in his comments that Sanders was "insulting his own colleagues and the millions of Americans who are with Israel."

Speakers included in this year's conference include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jefferies and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Established in 1951, AIPAC is the most influential pro-Israel group in the United States, raising annually more than $ 100 million annually from donors.

& # 39; Hate group & # 39;

Sanders' rejection and AIPAC's reprimand came immediately after the organization's dispute with Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum. The group sponsored Facebook ads that implied that she, along with US representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women in the United States Congress, were anti-Semitic.

McCollum responded by calling AIPAC a "hate group,quot; and said he was "building anti-Semitism and hate to silence dissidents,quot; while simultaneously "mocking Democrats and making fun of our core values."

The lobby quickly retracted the ads and issued an apology to the Democrats, but not to McCollum herself.

"We offer our unequivocal apologies to the overwhelming majority of Democrats in Congress who are legitimately offended by the inaccurate claim that the ill-written inflammatory announcement implies," the statement reads.

Omar Baddar of the American Arab Institute, based in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera that Sanders' tweets reflect "the change in public opinion among young and progressive voters who are beginning to see through the hypocrisy of AIPAC ".

"For too long, AIPAC has come out with a fundamental contradiction: they preached bipartisanship while supporting more aggressive and anti-Palestinian right-wing policies," Baddar added.

"Now that the base of the Democratic Party has become much more aware of the violations of the rights of the Palestinians by Israel, and much more reluctant to pay a white card for Israel to behave as it wishes and evade accountability , the inevitable clash between AIPAC and real progressives who value justice and human rights is finally underway, and is likely to increase in the future, "said Baddar.

Some of AIPAC's political positions include the support of $ 3.8 billion a year in military aid from the United States to Israel, opposing the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement and supporting the transfer of the US embassy to Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step widely rejected by the international community.

AIPAC has also expressed its full support for Trump's plan for the Middle East, presented last month, calling it "a solid basis for negotiations."

The plan, an attempt to achieve lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, has been unequivocally rejected by the latter, with Fatah and the leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, calling it the "slap of the century."