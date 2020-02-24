Safaree is going to buy diapers – Look why he danced in the streets!

Safaree is the happiest father there is. He is amazed since his baby and Erica Mena's came into the world.

He shared a new video on his social media account and told his fans that this is the first time he went to buy diapers.

For him, it was a search, so when he managed to find what he was looking for, he celebrated this massive achievement with a dance in the middle of the street.

Watch Safaree dancing with her friend and with the diaper pack in hand! This is what a happy father looks like.

‘I just bought diapers for the first time, and it took me forever to find the size of the newborn mimes, so this will be my dance to celebrate finding them. Me and @sai_itaintso #rippopsmoke I went to 5 places to find them! I'm probably doing it wrong, but fa ’Safaree captioned his funny clip.

Someone said that ‘I just needed something to say. How can you not believe that they were exhausted of newborn Pampers, "and a follower believes that Safaree should have bought more:" He should have had more than one bag, so he doesn't have to rush out soon, fam! "

Another follower was on the same page and asked: ‘Did you receive more than one? The girl will check them in three days hahaha. Important fact, just get the big box! "

Another follower said: "I hope you got more than that package the way you've been looking for those diapers."

Both Erica and Safaree are living their best lives since they welcomed their baby to this world.

Fans can't wait to see the baby's face, and they keep asking the mother to post some photos with the golden child. Erica probably wants to wait a little longer before revealing her daughter's face online.



