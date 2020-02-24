Ryan Newman didn't break a single bone in the Daytona 500 Mile accident

Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury during his terrifying accident on the Daytona 500 last week, but not a single bone was broken.

The NASCAR driver issued a statement about his injuries through Roush Fenway Racing before Pennzoil 400 on Sunday:

"I was fortunate to avoid any damage to the internal organs or bone fractures. I suffered a head injury for which I am currently receiving treatment. The doctors have been satisfied with my progression in recent days. Again, I want to thank each one of you, my partners, teammates and competitors and each and every one of the fans across the country. "

While there is no timetable for Newman's return to the races, the 42-year-old is determined to return to the track.

"I have talked to Jack Roush and he has assured me that car number six will be waiting and ready for my return," Newman said in his statement. "I'm anxious to get behind the wheel and fight for another victory in the race." in the Roush Fenway Ford. "

Less than 48 hours after the burning accident, Newman was photographed leaving the hospital holding hands with his two daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivia.

Newman addressed the photo in his statement and thanked Roush Fenway Racing for allowing him the opportunity to have that special moment.

"I have to thank the guys at the Roush Fenway Racing store that built me ​​a car not only fast enough to lead the last seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do their job in great anguish, which allows me to survive such an accident. I am really indebted to each of you and it is unlikely that I can ever adequately express to you how much the diligent effort with which you do your craft work has affected me and my family.

"I hope you took pride in the picture of me leaving the hospital at my daughters' hand on Wednesday. Thank you. I can't wait to get back to your race car."