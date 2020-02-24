Rose McGowan, Rosie Perez and more celebrities celebrate Harvey Weinstein's conviction

%MINIFYHTML9d992366fd37e0a116e1f984d33e2b2b11% %MINIFYHTML9d992366fd37e0a116e1f984d33e2b2b12%

As you know, Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and criminal sexual assault and now, celebrities turned to social networks to celebrate the fact that justice has done its job. Among those who expressed their happiness at the fact that the director in disgrace was sentenced to life imprisonment were Rosie Pérez and Rose McGowan.

At the same time, Rosie was also disappointed, because she was not found guilty in the 5 charges!

Rose McGowan also turned to Twitter to speak after her conviction.

The star is one of the most open people against Weinstein, so, of course, she was relieved that the man who provoked the entire "Me too,quot; movement is receiving his punishment.

‘By creating an invisible army made up of people without a voice, I thought it could break a glass thinking ceiling and cause a cultural restoration by challenging power. Harvey Weinstein was the power. The Democrats to whom he donated are power. Each facilitator is the power. Today is a powerful day and a great step forward in our collective healing, "he wrote.

Upon hearing the verdict, other celebrities who had been protesting against him shared their thoughts on social media, including Padma Lakshmi, Rosanna Arquette and Rosie Pérez.

The Top Chef host tweeted that ‘Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist. If there's a man who doesn't deserve bail, it's him. "

However, Perez was really upset because Weinstein was only convicted of 2 of the 5 rape and sexual assault charges.

Anyway, in his post, he mentioned that he still had hope.

‘HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN handcuffed and taken to jail! TRAINED BY MY DEAR FRIEND #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO SAID THE TRUTH! However, I congratulate her and everyone who came forward for her bravery. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH BUT SURVIVORS TAKE VALUE! THIS IS STILL A GREAT WINNER! CONGRATULATIONS JOAN ILLUZZI! "Tweeted.



