Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino applaud Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault conviction

%MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68111% %MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68112%

WENN / Avalon / Instar

Having been convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual acts by jurors in New York City, the producer in disgrace awaits sentencing on March 11 in custody.

Up News Info –

Actresses Rose McGowan Y Mira Sorvino They are applauding those who helped put Harvey Weinstein behind bars after his conviction of sexual assault.

On Monday (February 24), jurors in New York City declared the producer in disgrace guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual acts in the first degree, the latter of which carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

%MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68113% %MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68114%

Weinstein was ordered to be arrested until sentencing on March 11, and was handcuffed from the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

%MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68115% %MINIFYHTML59108f120062c68a735406cb6e9ac68116%

After the news reached the headlines, McGowan and Sorvino, who had been part of the 2017 exhibitions in which Weinstein was first accused of being a serial sexual predator, which caused the #MeToo movement, addressed the convictions at a telephone press conference, along with a group of other alleged victims, known as the Silence Breakers.

"Today, because of the brave women who discovered his deepest pain for the world to see, he is on Riker's Island (prison)," said McGowan. "For once, he will not be sitting comfortably. For once, he will know what it is to have the power around his neck."

Sorvino added: "Harvey Weinstein has damaged many of our lives, even in our nightmares, long after he initially did what he did to each of us. We have finally regained that power. And we have exposed his evil and others like him." . , true ugliness. It will rot in jail as it deserves and we will begin to close something. "

In addition, actress Daryl Hannah, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, expressed his gratitude to those who had spoken out against the producer, who also faces a trial for sexual crimes in Los Angeles.

"For decades, Harvey Weinstein used his power and position to harass, assault and rape women," he tweeted. "Now, a verdict of a jury of seven men and five women has held him partially responsible (sic). Harvey Weinstein is a convicted sex offender."

"It's a mark of (progress), but there is still a long way to go …"

Daryl Hannah reacts to Harvey Weinstein's guilty conviction in a sexual assault trial.

Meanwhile, the former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" Gabrielle Carteris, who serves as president of the labor union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), also issued a statement, stating: "Justice was done today and Harvey Weinstein was responsible for his crimes. But he is only a beginning. We look forward to Weinstein's prosecution in Los Angeles, where he will be taken to answer for other crimes. "

"We praise the courage and conviction of the powerful survivors who took this case to trial and took it to the verdict. This verdict sends a thunderous message to other stalkers and abusers: you can't run away and you can't hide any longer." More and more, if he harasses or mistreats, he will be denounced, he will be caught and prosecuted. "

Although Weinstein was found guilty of two charges, he was acquitted of two other charges of predatory sexual assault and one of rape in the first degree since jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on those charges.