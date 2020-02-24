Roscommon Sheriff finds an "ice,quot; bag, wants to "return it,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office published an "ice,quot; bag that they "would love to return,quot; to their rightful owner.

Someone dropped the bag and left a local store in the town of Roscommon on Saturday, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page.

Until Monday afternoon, the publication had more than 700 actions and more than 300 comments.

The sheriff's office said Monday that they are not releasing what is the "ice,quot; since the bag has not yet gone to the laboratory.

Anyone with information should contact the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office at 989-275-5101.

