Rory Sutherland ends four-year wait for Scotland's victory | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc11% %MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc12%





Rory Sutherland won his sixth Scottish cap in Rome

%MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc13% %MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc14%

Scotland's victory over Italy has taken a long time to arrive for Rory Sutherland, but support hopes he won't have to wait another four years to savor his next triumph.

%MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc15% %MINIFYHTMLba5f2382044753f5512e1021384648cc16%

The Edinburgh striker received his international debut by Vern Cotter in March 2016 against Ireland, winning two more games when the Scots claimed consecutive Victories of the Test during their tour of Japan later that summer.

But that was all for the 27-year-old for most of the three and a half years.

Fights with form and fitness left him looking out until he finally convinced Gregor Townsend that he was ready to return before the Six Guinness Nations this year.

The narrow defeats against Ireland and England only increased the frustrations of Hawick's scrummager, but he was finally able to get another taste of victory with the national team, as it contributed to a 17-0 victory over Azzurri.

When I got injured, it was always something that kept me up, I was thinking of playing for Scotland again. That was the goal. Rory Sutherland

Now Sutherland hopes to seek another service when France, which pursues the Grand Slam, visits Murrayfield on March 8.

He said: "My last victory in a Scotland shirt was four years ago in Japan, so this feels really good."

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to get involved again. On a personal level, I have been very happy with my performances and I have to maintain some consistency in my game now and continue supporting it. Up.

Highlanders vs Melbourne Rebels Live

"I am really satisfied with the victory and we look forward to preparing for the game of France. I hope to have another chance in that starting shirt."

"When I got injured, it was always something that kept me up, I was thinking of playing for Scotland again. That was the goal."

"Set small goals to reach that final goal. I have had a couple of difficult seasons, I have not played much rugby, but I feel that the opportunities they have given me have taken advantage of."

"It's good to return to this level and play good rugby."

Chris Harris marked Scotland's second attempt against Italy

Captain Stuart Hogg responded to his critics with an impressive solo attempt for Scotland to drive in Rome, with Chris Harris and Adam Hastings also scoring when the Scots finished a one-year wait to win the Championship.

But after missing many opportunities in Dublin and England, Townsend's team allowed at least three other gold-rimmed openings to escape their hands.

And Sutherland admits that Scotland needs to develop a killer instinct if they want to kill a Les Bleus team that has won all three games so far.

Live Rugby 7s Live

"We have approached the last two games against Ireland and England, but we had problems in the goal zone," he said.

"We need to be much more clinical there, we have had a little white fever."

"But to come and win an international away game against Italy, we are very happy."

"A couple of times against Italy we get very close and just make a couple of bad decisions. If we can correct that in the last games, we'll be fine."

Stuart Hogg opened the scoring with a brilliant individual attempt

Hogg took the blame for the two initial defeats of Scotland. First he spilled a certain attempt on the line against the Irish before another loose ball handed England the scrum of which they claimed their winning score.

But Sutherland said: "A lot of people have been talking about Hoggy's mistakes, but he has made a fantastic leap to the role of that captain."

"He has been thrown to the bottom and he has done really well. I don't like it when people talk about their mistakes because you have to see what they have done for Scotland."

"Hoggy has done a lot and deserves to be where he is. I'm really glad to see him fit again and make that attempt."