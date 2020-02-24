Robbie Mulhern will miss Hull KR's clash with Castleford for suspension | Rugby League News





Robbie Mulhern will sit outside the game of Hull KR with Castleford

Hull KR's support, Robbie Mulhern, will miss the game at his club's house against Castleford on Thursday after he has been banned from a match.

Mulhern was charged by the RFL match review panel with a dangerous B-grade tackle in the Lee Gaskell showdown during Rovers' defeat in Super League 22-4 against Huddersfield at Hull College Craven Park.

The panel issued warnings for dangerous play to support strikers Suaia Matagi (Huddersfield) and Romain Navarrete (Wakefield).

He also ruled that the separation of sin from Liam Farrell (Wigan) and Josh Griffin (Hull) for fighting during Sunday's game at DW Stadium was a sufficient punishment.