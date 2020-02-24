Rob Pelinka describes the text exchange with Kobe's moments before the helicopter crash – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The texts sent from the helicopter, asking for help to connect a girl with a baseball internship, were one of Kobe Bryant's last acts before the fatal accident that killed him, his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The story was shared Monday at the Staples Center memorial for Kobe Bryant by Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Pelinka said he was in church with his family when he received the text message and was about to save what seemed a non-urgent message, but something prompted him to respond.

“But a slight push from another world forced me to open the text, so I did it. I quickly saw that Kobe was wondering if I knew a certain baseball agent based in Southern California, ”said Pelinka. "Since Kobe's question was not urgent, I decided that I would wait until after the church to answer. But, again, there was a slight push.

Pelinka said the two old friends exchanged more text messages, and it turned out that Bryant was looking to help Lexi Altobelli get an internship at a baseball agency.

Lexi Altobelli is the surviving daughter of Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, who along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, also perished aboard the helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas on January 26. The accident also killed Mambas coach Christina Mauser, Mambas player, Payton Chester and his mother Sarah, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape the future of a girl." Pelinka said.