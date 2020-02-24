RHOA: Kenya Moore says Marc Daly is always "kissing A ** de Nene,quot; (video)

True Housewives of Atlanta fans have noticed and expressed concern about the dynamics between Marc Daly and Kenya Moore. Especially when it comes to being on the same page as the dislike of Kenya by Nene Leakes.

Kenya and Nene have been fighting since the Twirl Queen returned to the show.

Marc, who finally agreed to film RHOA, has been filming many scenes and has thought about the ideas of bowling couples to meet all the ladies and their men to ask them to attend an important event that mentors young blacks.

Daly has made it clear that, regardless of Moore's problems with Leakes, she and Gregg Leakes are invited to whatever she is planning. For fans and co-stars, it is clear that Marc does not allow Kenyan fights to get in the way of his relationship with Nene and Gregg.

In the subsequent program he was asked how he feels about Marc saying that he has nothing against Nene and that Kenya did not hold back.

"I had a (problem with the fact that he is always kissing Nene & # 39; sa ** for meeting her once or twice and she introduced him to Gregg in some way that made him feel so good and so important that he is riding for her. "I like it." But what about me? I am your wife. You need to travel for me. If someone mistreats you, they mistreat you, we are a family. We are one. So I don't understand why I am constantly Telling you that this woman is mean to me, she has talked about our unborn child who has said and done unpleasant things, why do you like her?

Ad

Nene also commented on her friendship with Marc calling him a "good guy,quot; from the outside, but she's not sure how he operates in the relationship.



Post views:

0 0