RHOA fans have some things to say to Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss after the most recent episode

Yesterday, a new episode of RHOA was aired, and people have all kinds of comments. First, they address some things related to Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, and others have some ideas about Kandi Burruss.

Following Marc's attitude, some fans say that Kenya deserves what it is receiving, and others are more understanding with the RHOA star. Watch this video shared by The Shade Room below.

Many people harass Kenya in the comments.

Someone said: ‘This is what you call Karma. Meanwhile, she is worried about Nene 24/7 ".

A follower seems more supportive and said: ‘I feel bad for her; that's why he acts the way he does when he sees people really happy because his love life is in ruins. "

One commenter posted this: "He is cheesy, all he wanted was to be the center of Kenyan attention," and another follower wrote: "I feel that I constantly disrespect and belittle in public between the group."

Someone else said: "He acts as if he doesn't like it." And I'm confused about why she endures it. And I'm not even a fan of her on the show. "

Another follower published: "Why did you have a baby with her and married her if you never liked her?"

Kandi Burruss also mentioned RHOA on her own social media account and fans also had a few words for her.

A fan praised Kandi and said: ‘Kandi I love your smile! You are truly one of my favorite housewives! You are so real, normal (😂) and inspiring! ’

Someone told the RHOA star: "Your facial expressions are everything in every episode," and someone else said: "Kandi, your comments tonight made me laugh so much. Thank you for keeping it real. & # 39;

A follower brought out the unpleasant situation between Marc and Kenya: "Marc definitely got the number from Kenya, she is always the victim, girl, bye!"

Did you watch the RHOA episode yesterday? What do you think about it?



